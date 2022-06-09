FY2022-23 budget at a glance
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has placed Tk6,78,064 crore national budget for FY23 at Jatiya Sangsad today.
This is the fourth budget of the third consecutive term of the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and also the overall 51st budget of the country.
Take a look at the key points of the budget-
- Total proposed budget - Tk6,78,064 crore
- GDP growth target 7.5%, GDP size- Tk44.50 lakh crore
- Revenue target – Tk4.33 lakh crore
- Budget deficit – Tk2.42 lakh crore (5.4% of GDP)
- 5.6% average inflation in FY2022-23
- Budget deficit to decrease
- Businesses to get utilities snapped for unpaid tax
- Govt proposes to withdraw advance tax on gold imports
- Cigarettes to get costlier
- Low-income families to get food assistance at increased Tk15 per kg
- Govt proposes doubling source tax on exports
- Tk36,863 crore allocation proposed for health sector
- 10% tax increase on shaving, beautification, toiletries, disinfectant, and depilatory items
- Tax-free income limit to remain unchanged
- Textile sector to enjoy reduced tax of 15% till 2025
- Ultra-rich to pay more excise duty on bank accounts
- Tax rebate for employers of physically challenged or third gender people to amend
- 5% tax for restaurant sector
- Current account deficit has shot past $15b: Finance minister
- Import-dependent, less important govt expenditures to be stopped or reduced
- Govt decreases allocation for Covid-19 response
- Source tax on bank deposit interests of companies doubles
- Top 5 priorities in FY2022-23 budget
- Four sectors come under tax deduction at sources
- 5% VAT on locally-made mobile phones, fridges
- 6 major challenges for next fiscal year
- Tax-free forex earning for flag vessels
- Govt lowers corporate tax to 12% for non-RMG sectors
- Govt slashes source tax on raw material to 4%
- Govt committed not to increase price at consumer level: Finance minister
- Tax cuts for corporates
- Tk82,745cr subsidies for fuel, electricity, gas, and fertilizer
- Stimulus programmes will continue in the coming fiscal year: Finance minister