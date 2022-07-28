Farm credit target raised to Tk30,911cr for FY23

Banking

TBS Report
28 July, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 08:52 pm

Related News

Farm credit target raised to Tk30,911cr for FY23

Several measures have been added to this year’s policy to facilitate access to agricultural credit to farmers and to address the contemporary challenges of ensuring public food security and nutrition

TBS Report
28 July, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 08:52 pm
Farm credit target raised to Tk30,911cr for FY23

The Bangladesh Bank has announced a new policy with a target of disbursing Tk30,911 crore agricultural loan in fiscal 2022-23, which is 8.88% more than Tk28,391 crore targeted last year.

The Bangladesh Bank's Agricultural Credit Department announced the "Annual Agricultural and Rural Credit Policy and Programme with Targeted Credit Disbursement" yesterday.

According to the "Annual Agricultural and Rural Credit Policy and Programme with Targeted Credit Disbursement" issued by the Bangladesh Bank yesterday, agriculture is one of the driving forces of Bangladesh's economy. The importance of agriculture is being observed increasingly amid the pandemic and the recent global situation. Therefore, the Bangladesh Bank is always trying to help the agricultural sector through necessary financing.

Besides, the policy aims at increasing the flow of agricultural credit in rural areas for alleviating poverty, alleviating hunger and ensuring good health – the first three of the goals set for realising sustainable development.

Considering the demand, the Bangladesh Bank has set a target of disbursing Tk11,758 crore agricultural and rural loans by the state-owned commercial and specialised banks and Tk19,153 crore by the private and foreign commercial banks.

In FY22, the banks disbursed Tk28,834 crore in agricultural and rural loans, which is 1.56% more than that was targeted for that fiscal year.

According to the Bangladesh Bank, 33.4 lakh people received agricultural and rural loans in the last fiscal year. Among them, 18 lakh were women who received Tk10,829 crore through the banks' own network and microfinance institution (MFI) linkage.

Around 25 lakh small and marginal farmers received around Tk20,182 crores loans from various banks. Moreover, 4,073 farmers in backward areas like char and haor received around Tk19.59 crore loan.

Several measures have been added to this year's policy and programme to facilitate access to agricultural credit to farmers and to address the contemporary challenges of ensuring public food security and nutrition by developing environment-friendly and sustainable agricultural systems.

The new policy has added rules and regulations for disbursing loans for farming duck and lobster, and cultivating chia seed, sugar beet, Vietnamese hybrid coconut, coffee and sweet corn, and seaweed.

A system of disbursing agricultural loans by banks has also been added to easily provide agricultural loans to farmers in groups. 

Top News

farm credit / Bangladesh Bank (BB) / Budget FY2022-23

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

When is the ‘right time’ for working women to raise a family?

11h | Pursuit
Starting in 2019, Safepad Bangladesh has been providing reusable sanitary pads to adolescent girls and women in 37 districts all over the country. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Safepad Bangladesh: Bridging the gap between women and menstrual health management

12h | Panorama
Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

2d | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Is Russia annexing Kherson?

Is Russia annexing Kherson?

24m | Videos
Most of $10 billion foreign aid being spent on development

Most of $10 billion foreign aid being spent on development

4h | Videos
Is Putin creating an alternative market?

Is Putin creating an alternative market?

4h | Videos
Government says the time is critical in letter to IMF

Government says the time is critical in letter to IMF

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

4
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

5
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

6
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112