Tk36,863 crore allocation proposed for health sector

An allocation of Tk36,863 crore has been proposed for the health sector in the budget for fiscal year 2022-23.

Of the total amount, the Health Services Division will get Tk29,282 crore and the Medical Education And Family Welfare Division will get Tk7,582 crore, said Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal while presenting the budget proposal for FY22-23 on Thursday (9 June).

In the current fiscal year 2021-22 the health sector allocation was Tk32,731 crore, which means the allocation has been increased almost 13%.

"Our government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has ensured special healthcare during the pandemic period as well as adopted a coronavirus vaccination system for all and thus saved Bangladesh from massive loss of lives", said the minister.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has placed the Tk6,78,064 crore national budget for FY23 at Jatiya Sangsad with top priority to safeguarding marginal people from inflation fuelled by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

This is the fourth budget of the third consecutive term of the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and also the overall 51st budget of the country.

The proposed budget is Tk74,383 crore higher than the original budget size of the FY2021-22 fiscal year, which was Tk6,03,681 crore.