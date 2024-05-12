Dhaka aims for clean air, green streets with ambitious climate action plan

Infographic: TBS

Dhaka North and South City Corporations unveiled their first-ever climate action plan today, outlining a roadmap for the city to become carbon-neutral by 2050.

This plan aligns with Bangladesh's national commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

A key target is to completely electrify Dhaka's public transportation system by 2040. Private vehicle ownership will also see a significant shift, with 95% going electric by 2050.

The plan outlines goals for 2030, 2040, and 2050.

By 2030, 10% of private vehicles will transition to go electric, reaching 50% by 2040. Moreover, 80% of public transportation will be electric by 2030, escalating to 100% by 2040.

Communication experts recommend upgrading road infrastructure and traffic management, alongside training skilled technicians, to promote the adoption of electric vehicles.

Prof M Hadiuzzaman, director of Buet's Accident Research Institute, underscores the importance of developing an electric vehicle roadmap.

He said that modernising road infrastructure and traffic systems in Dhaka is crucial for electric vehicle operation, along with establishing sufficient charging stations. Historically, infrastructure has focused on fuel, necessitating the modernisation of workshops and training technicians to sustain electric vehicles.

Despite increased electrical capacity, combustion remains predominant, indicating the need for further enhancement to support electric vehicles.

This enhancement should prioritise solar energy or innovations to create a comprehensive ecosystem beyond just vehicles. Therefore, a detailed roadmap is crucial for sustainability, Prof Hadiuzzaman added.

The plan sets ambitious goals for greenhouse gas reduction. Both city corporations aim to cut emissions by 14.9% by 2030 and 33.8% by 2040, compared to the 2021-22 fiscal year baseline. The ultimate target is a 70.6% reduction by 2050.

Moreover, efforts are in place to clear all canals in Dhaka of encroachment and restore them by 2050.

Waste management will involve collecting and transporting all waste, with 60% processed centrally, 30% locally, and the rest disposed of scientifically. By 2050, 20% of landfill gas will be captured.

Health services will be accessible within every 1.5 kilometres, alongside the implementation of heat stress and flood warning systems. A heat action plan for Dhaka is set for development by 2030, with 70% of the water supply sourced from surface water by 2050.

Efficient wastewater treatment technologies, including methane capture and alternative energy use, will ensure 100% wastewater treatment by 2050, with 80% of treated wastewater being reused.

Renewable energy will constitute 85% of grid electricity by 2050. All buildings will use energy-efficient appliances and lighting by 2050, with 100% of new buildings and a significant portion of existing ones being climate-resilient and green.

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury, the chief guest at the launch, emphasised the pivotal role of the climate action plan in shaping a cleaner, greener, and livelier Dhaka.

He stressed the need for collective effort, stating that without everyone's cooperation, the plan's success is unattainable.

Mayor Md Atiqul Islam of Dhaka North highlighted the city's growing vulnerability to climate change. He mentioned challenges such as heavy rainfall, flooding, waterlogging, and extreme heat, emphasising the need for localised measures to mitigate and adapt to these impacts.

Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh of Dhaka South noted the city's resilience efforts despite its relatively lower per-capita emissions.

He underlined the corporation's commitment to reducing emissions and making Dhaka a more livable and environmentally friendly city by 2050.