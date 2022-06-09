Current account deficit has shot past $15b: Finance minister

Budget

TBS Report 
09 June, 2022, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 03:59 pm

Related News

Current account deficit has shot past $15b: Finance minister

The amount of foreign exchange reserve was $48 billion in October, 2021. It has now declined to $42 billion, Kamal informs the parliament

TBS Report 
09 June, 2022, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 03:59 pm
An employee counts US dollar bills at a money exchange office in central Cairo, Egypt, March 20, 2019/ Reuters
An employee counts US dollar bills at a money exchange office in central Cairo, Egypt, March 20, 2019/ Reuters

Bangladesh's current account deficit (CAD) is widening due to the rising costs of imports, falling remittances, and Covid-19, informed Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.

During the July-April period of the ongoing fiscal year, the current account deficit stood at $15.3 billion, he notified the parliament while presenting the proposed national budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year on Thursday.

Providing an overview of the country's latest economic situation, the minister said that due to the sluggish economic recovery in Bangladesh's major overseas labour markets because of the pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, there has been a stagnation in remittance earning in the current fiscal. 

There has also been a stress on the exchange rate originating from the increased demand for US dollar in the local market, the minister said adding that the central bank released $6.08 billion up to 1 June 2022 in the local foreign exchange market to manage this crisis.

On the other hand, import volume has increased at a record high level as Bangladesh further recovers from the pandemic fallout, he added.

The finance minister said that the Bangladeshi taka depreciated against the greenback by around 7.9% from 1 July of the current fiscal year to 6 June, 2022.

Meanwhile, the amount of foreign exchange reserve was $48 billion in October last year. 

It has now declined to $42 billion this year, Kamal furthered at the parliament.

Thus, along with containing inflation, maintaining imports at a reasonable volume and keeping foreign reserves stable would be a great challenge for the government, the minister said.
 

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News

Bangladesh / Budget 2022-23 / Current Account Deficit / Forex reserve / Covid -19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Enforced disappearance, a Pakistani court ruling and us 

5h | Panorama
Photo caption: Banga Bazar interpreters assist foreign buyers who visit the market and help them bargain with shop owners. TBS illustration 

The Banga Bazar interpreters who speak half a dozen languages 

7h | Panorama
A member of the team double Expresso Shot explains to a stall visitor their project. Photo: Courtesy

From improving vaccination to identifying refugees, Bangladeshi youth come up with innovative use of blockchain

5h | Pursuit
Karin Sinniger holds the world record for scuba diving in the most countries, 180 to date. Photo: Courtesy

For the love of the oceans: Karin Sinniger’s decades-long journey in scuba diving

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rules for achieving success at work

Rules for achieving success at work

6h | Videos
TBS Face to Face: Macroeconomic stability main challenge of new budget

TBS Face to Face: Macroeconomic stability main challenge of new budget

6h | Videos
Secret of bringing budget dockets in black briefcase

Secret of bringing budget dockets in black briefcase

19h | Videos
Books that are on Bill Gates' list this summer

Books that are on Bill Gates' list this summer

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

2
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble