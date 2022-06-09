Govt decreases allocation for Covid-19 response

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal proposed to allocate Tk5,000 crore for the emergency fund to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

The allocation to tackle Covid-19 was Tk10,000 crore in the previous two budget allocations.

"Although the infection of coronavirus has reduced drastically, the fear of its reappearance still persists as the outbreak of Covid-19 is still evident in many countries. Bearing in mind the Covid-19 related health hazards, we are also proposing a block allocation of Tk5,000 crore for the coming fiscal year," the minister said while placing the budget for FY23.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has placed the Tk6,78,064 crore national budget for FY23 at Jatiya Sangsad with top priority of safeguarding marginal people from inflation fuelled by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

This is the fourth budget of the third consecutive term of the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and also the overall 51st budget of the country.

The proposed budget is Tk74,383 crore higher than the original budget size for the FY2021-22 fiscal year, which was Tk6,03,681 crore.

