Govt spent Tk187,679 crore on Covid-recovery till now

Budget

TBS Report
09 June, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 07:32 pm

As of now, 7.5 crore people have been benefited from the incentive packages of the government for post-Covid recovery, said Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal while placing the budget for FY23 at the parliament on Thursday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, packages amounting to Tk187,679 crore have been disbursed.

The proposed budget states that implementation of several packages is still ongoing. As a result, the number of beneficiaries will increase further in the coming months.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has placed the Tk678,064 crore national budget for FY23 at Jatiya Sangsad according to the top priority of safeguarding marginal people from inflation fuelled by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

This is the fourth budget of the third consecutive term of the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and also the overall 51st budget of the country.

The proposed budget is Tk74,383 crore higher than the original budget size for the FY2021-22 fiscal year, which was Tk603,681 crore.

Covid Recovery

