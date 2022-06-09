Budget deficit to decrease

The overall budget deficit for the proposed budget for FY2022-23 will be Tk2,45,064 crore.

It is to be noted that in the last budget the deficit was 6.2 percent of GDP. However, it will be 5.5 percent of total GDP in the new fiscal.

The deficit will be financed from domestic and external sources, Finance Minister AHM Musfata Kamal said while placing the budget at the parliament today.

The finance minister placed Tk6,78,064 crore national budget for FY23 at Jatiya Sangsad according top priority to safeguarding marginal people from inflation fuelled by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

This is the fourth budget of the third consecutive term of the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and also the overall 51st budget of the country.

The proposed budget is Tk74,383 crore higher than the original budget size of the FY2021-22 fiscal year, which was Tk6,03,681 crore.

