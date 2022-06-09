Tk3,808 crore proposed for fisheries and livestock ministry

Budget

TBS Report
09 June, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 07:14 pm

The government has allocated Tk3,808 crore for the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry in the proposed budget for fiscal 2022-23.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal proposed the allocation while placing the budget for fiscal 2022-23 in parliament on Thursday.

Tk3,437 crore was proposed for the ministry in fiscal 2021-22, while its revised budget was Tk3,196 crore.

In his budget speech, Kamal said ensuring secure, sufficient and quality animal protein for all is one of the major goals of the government.

Noting that Bangladesh is now self-sufficient in fish production, he said following the implementation of aquaculture-friendly programmes and the need-based and sustainable technological assistance to the farmer and entrepreneur level, 46.21 lakh metric tonnes of fish was produced in fiscal 2020-2021, which was 59.40% higher than the production in fiscal 2009-2010.

According to a report released by Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Bangladesh ranked 3rd in inland open water fish cultivation and 5th in global aquaculture production, the finance minister said.

He said Bangladesh also tops among the 11 hilsha producing countries in the world and ranks 4th in tilapia production in the world, but 3rd in Asia.

Kamal said Bangladesh has secured 8th and 12th position in the production of special marine and coastal Crustaceans and Finfish respectively.

Recently Bangladesh got Geographical Indication Registration (GI certification) for hilsha, which will make it more popular in the global market, he added.

