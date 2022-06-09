Importing exotic birds to get costlier

Importing exotic birds is set to get costlier as Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has proposed to increase the import duty of those from 5% to 25% in the national budget for the FY23.

"At present the country is importing luxurious birds, which attracts 5% import duty. Since birds are luxurious, I am proposing to increase the import duty from 5% to 25% on those," the finance minister said.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has placed the Tk678,064 crore national budget for FY23 at Jatiya Sangsad according top priority of safeguarding marginal people from inflation fuelled by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

This is the fourth budget of the third consecutive term of the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and also the overall 51st budget of the country.

The proposed budget is Tk74,383 crore higher than the original budget size for the FY2021-22 fiscal year, which was Tk6,03,681 crore.