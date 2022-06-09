NRBs, digital service providers will not be exempted from income tax return anymore

TBS Report
09 June, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 08:28 pm

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has proposed to withdraw the provision of exemption from submission of income tax return for those not having any permanent establishment in Bangladesh. 

The finance minister made the statement while placing the budget for fiscal year 2022-23 at the parliament on Thursday (9 June).

He said, "One of the major challenges in tapping revenue in this era of globalised economic activities is to collect proper taxes from non-resident taxpayers and digital service providers, and to make them follow the rules and regulations strictly."

"With a view to collecting expected revenue from non-residents in Bangladesh, I propose to withdraw the provision of exemption from submission of income tax return for those not having any permanent establishment in Bangladesh", said the foreign minister.

He proposed that NBR formulate proper rules defining the scope and areas of income and exemption of non-residents to ensure proper collection of revenue from them.

He also propose to make presenting proof of submission of return a mandatory provision in cases where income arises to a person from Bangladesh through digital presence.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has placed the Tk6,78,064 crore national budget for FY23 at Jatiya Sangsad according top priority to safeguarding marginal people from inflation fuelled by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

This is the fourth budget of the third consecutive term of the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and also the overall 51st budget of the country.

The proposed budget is Tk74,383 crore higher than the original budget size of the FY2021-22 fiscal year, which was Tk6,03,681 crore.

