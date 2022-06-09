Govt proposes 20% supplementary duty on coffee

The government has proposed to impose 20% supplementary duty on processed and ready-to-consume coffee at the import stage in the interest of revenue protection.

"The total tax incidence on raw roasted coffee is 89.32% but the total tax incidence on processed and ready-to-consume coffee is 58.60%. In the interest of revenue protection, I am proposing to impose 20% supplementary duty on processed and ready-to-consume coffee at the import stage," said Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said during the budget speech on Thursday (9 June).