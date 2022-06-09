VAT officials to disconnect utility connections of defaulting businesses

VAT officials, along with the service-providing authorities from the next fiscal year will work to disconnect the electricity, gas and water connection of tax defaulting business entities to retain the dues.

"I propose to insert a provision in the law that VAT officials may request the concerned authorities to disconnect the electricity, gas and water connection of the VAT defaulting business entities," Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said on Thursday (9 June) at the National Parliament while pressing the proposed budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

At present, the outstanding due of the gas and electricity is around Tk17,000crore.

Power and gas distribution companies have been taking several initiatives to receive the bill from consumers.

Currently, there are 4.27 crore electricity and 43 lakhs gas consumers across the country.