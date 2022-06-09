10% tax increase on shaving, beautification, toiletries, disinfectant, and depilatory items

The government has decided to increase the tax on shaving, beautification, toiletries, disinfectant, and depilatory items by 10% in the national budget for FY23.

At present, the tax on such items is 10%. These include fragrances, makeup items, shaving items, toiletries, and disinfectant items.

In the proposed budget, a 20% tax would be imposed on those items.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has placed the Tk6,78,064 crore national budget for FY23 at Jatiya Sangsad according top priority to safeguarding marginal people from inflation fuelled by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

This is the fourth budget of the third consecutive term of the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and also the overall 51st budget of the country.

The proposed budget is Tk74,383 crore higher than the original budget size of the FY2021-22 fiscal year, which was Tk6,03,681 crore.