Glitches, security woes stall Bangladesh Railway's ticket vending machine launch

Two ticket vending machines (TVMs) installed at Chattogram railway station, installed to improve passenger services, remain unused for 20 days as their launch is delayed due to technical issues and security concerns. The photo was taken on Monday. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

In a move to modernise ticketing, Bangladesh Railway installed 15 ticket vending machines (TVMs) across various stations last month. However, technical glitches and security concerns have delayed their launch, leaving the machines unused for over 20 days.

The initiative, designed to improve passenger services, now faces potential collapse due to technical issues. Concerns include bank confidential information displayed on TVM screens and the lack of a cash payment option.

Passengers see the cordoned-off machines as a symbol of a failed launch.

Railway officials admit the complications arose from installing the TVMs without proper testing. They are working on solutions for a swift launch.

"We tested the machines after installation, but they are currently inoperative on higher authorities' orders," Masud Sarwar, station manager of Dhaka's Kamalapur Railway Station, told The Business Standard.

According to railway sources, the TVMs are part of a contract with Shohoz.com, a private company managing the ticketing system. Additionally, 10 service kiosks and 60 giant screen displays were set up across the country, with installation beginning in late April.

Four TVMs were installed at Kamalapur station, and two each at Dhaka airport and Chattogram stations. Sylhet, Cox's Bazar, Rajshahi and Khulna stations, Bir Muktijoddha Sirajul Islam station in Panchagarh, and Rangpur station received one each.

Kiosk service technology is available in Dhaka Airport, Chattogram, Sylhet, Cox's Bazar, Rajshahi, Khulna, Bir Muktijoddha Sirajul Islam and Mymensingh stations. Eastern and western railway regions boast 31 and 29 giant screen displays, respectively.

Despite being installed in Dhaka in April and subsequently rolled out, railway officials themselves are uncertain about the project's success due to technical limitations.

A railway commercial officer highlighted the Metro Rail's TVMs, which accept cash. Here, passengers must use ATM cards or mobile banking, raising privacy fears due to potentially visible bank information on screens, he said.

The additional Tk20 charge for using TVMs has led to dissatisfaction with online ticketing costs. Passengers feel they shouldn't pay extra for a service available at the station counter, he added.

The current ticketing system sees Shohoz.com receive 25 paisa per counter-sold ticket. Online sales involve a Tk20 charge, with Tk6.5 going to Shohoz.com, Tk6.5 to the bank facilitating the transaction, Tk3 to the government as VAT, and the remaining Tk4 to the Railway Welfare Trust.

This revenue distribution model is expected to be applied to TVM sales as well.

Passengers like Rafiu Ahmed, a frequent traveller on the Chattogram route, question the logic behind TVMs with an extra charge. "Why pay more when I can buy a ticket from the counter or even online from home?" he asks.

Confusion reigns supreme, with Chattogram Railway Station Manager Moniruzzaman unaware of operational instructions.

While Chattogram Divisional Railway Manager Md Saiful Islam confirmed instructions on launching the machines, Eastern Railway's Chief Commercial Officer Sujit Kumar Biswas awaits directives from the Railway Bhaban.

Efforts to reach Railway Director (Media and Commerce) Nahid Hossain Khan and Railway Director General Sardar Sahadat Ali for clarification were unsuccessful.