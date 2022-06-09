Tk1,651 crore allocated for foreign ministry

An allocation of Tk1,651 crore has been made for the Foreign Affairs Ministry in the proposed budget for 2022-23 fiscal.

The allocation in the new budget is Tk60 crore more than the revised budget of 2021-22 fiscal that was Tk1,591 crore.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal made the announcement while placing the budget for the new financial year before the Jatiya Sangsad on Thursday aiming to return to the path of development leaving the Covid-19 behind.

During his speech, the finance minister said the foreign policy introduced by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu - "Friendship towards all, malice towards none"- has also been followed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He said Bangladesh today has attained an incredible height in the comity of the world as the country emerged as the world's wonder in the journey towards development and prosperity.

"The world leaders are now in all praise for what Bangladesh has achieved. Indeed, the role of the Awami League and the people's leader Sheikh Hasina are at the heart of these remarkable achievements," he said

The finance minister also mentioned about the successful celebration of the Mujib Year and the Golden Jubilee of Independence in presence of guests from abroad.

He said the government also took the initiatives of signing bilateral and multilateral preferential and free trade agreements (PTAs and FTAs) with different countries.

The minister said the government has also been organising and sponsoring seminars and workshops, roadshows, and trade shows in and out of the country.

He said all these arrangements are meant to identify potential investors, highlight the existing investment opportunities to them, attract them to invest, and expedite the elimination of investment-related roadblocks.