7.1% increase in budget for defence

Budget

TBS Report
09 June, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 08:34 pm

The allocation for the Ministry of Defence in the proposed budget for fiscal year 2022-23, has been increased by Tk2,669 crore, a 7.1% increase, from that of the outgoing fiscal 2021-22.

Tk40,360 crore has been proposed for the defence ministry and other services under the ministry in the national budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Earlier, Tk37,691 crore was proposed for the ministry in the national budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal made the announcement during his budget speech at the National Parliament Bhaban on Thursday (9 June).

Besides, he also proposed Tk45 crore for Armed Forces Division which was almost unchanged from the outgoing fiscal's budget.

This is the fourth budget of the third consecutive term of the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and also the overall 51st budget of the country.

The proposed budget is Tk74,383 crore higher than the original budget size of the FY2021-22 fiscal year, which was Tk6,03,681 crore.

 

Economy / Top News

Budget 2022-23 / Defence Budget

