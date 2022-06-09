Laptops to get costlier

Budget

TBS Report
09 June, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 05:01 pm

Related News

Laptops to get costlier

“I am proposing to impose 15% VAT on laptop computer imports,” Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said during the budget speech

TBS Report
09 June, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 05:01 pm
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay

Laptop computers are going to be expensive in the next fiscal year as the finance minister has proposed to impose 15% VAT on the import of the device.

"I am proposing to impose 15% VAT on laptop computer imports," Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said during the budget speech. 

"Presently, Laptop computer imports are subject to VAT exemption. As a result, domestic computer manufacturers are facing uneven competition," he said.

As a result, the total tax incidence of the product will be 31%.

"For the protection of domestic computer and laptop and ICT product manufacturers, I am proposing to expand the concession facility for import of raw materials for computer accessories and ICT industry," the minister further said. 

To promote "Made in Bangladesh" branding worldwide and to protect the investment of domestic manufacturing industries, the finance minister proposed to withdraw the concessions on the import of printers and toner cartridges.

"This will help local manufacturers to reach the target of exporting digital devices," he added. 

Economy / Top News

Laptop / tax / vat / Budget 2022-23

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma’s statements against the most respected figure in Islam caused an immediate upheaval among the Muslim majority countries

A collective outcry in defense of Islam’s Prophet. What about India’s Muslims?

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Enforced disappearance, a Pakistani court ruling and us 

7h | Panorama
Photo caption: Banga Bazar interpreters assist foreign buyers who visit the market and help them bargain with shop owners. TBS illustration 

The Banga Bazar interpreters who speak half a dozen languages 

9h | Panorama
A member of the team double Expresso Shot explains to a stall visitor their project. Photo: Courtesy

From improving vaccination to identifying refugees, Bangladeshi youth come up with innovative use of blockchain

7h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Rules for achieving success at work

Rules for achieving success at work

9h | Videos
TBS Face to Face: Macroeconomic stability main challenge of new budget

TBS Face to Face: Macroeconomic stability main challenge of new budget

9h | Videos
Secret of bringing budget dockets in black briefcase

Secret of bringing budget dockets in black briefcase

21h | Videos
Books that are on Bill Gates' list this summer

Books that are on Bill Gates' list this summer

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

2
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble