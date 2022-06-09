Govt committed not to increase price at consumer level: Finance minister

TBS Report
09 June, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 04:08 pm

Govt committed not to increase price at consumer level: Finance minister

"We are committed not to increase the price at the consumer level to fully cover the subsidy required by the government on the fuel, natural gas, fertiliser, and electricity sector due to price increases in the international market," the finance minister said during the budget

TBS Report
09 June, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 04:08 pm
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal. Sketch: TBS
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal. Sketch: TBS

The government is committed not to increase the price at the consumer level, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said. 

"We are committed not to increase the price at the consumer level to fully cover the subsidy required by the government on the fuel, natural gas, fertiliser, and electricity sector due to price increases in the international market," the finance minister said during the budget speech on Thursday (9 June). 

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh on behalf of the government is selling essential goods to low-income people at a lower price, he added. 

"In urban areas, rice and wheat are being sold under the open market system programme. During Ramadan, six essential products have been supplied at lower prices to 10 million households through the card system," the minister further said. 

Mustafa Kamal also added that a significant portion of poor people has been brought under the social safety net to whom the government has the capacity to send cash digitally.

"The government is taking stern action against hoarders of commodities through the Directorate of National Consumers Rights Protection and through mobile court operations by the District Administration," he said. 

