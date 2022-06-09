Mustafa Kamal places Tk6.78 lakh crore budget for FY2022-23

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has placed Tk6,78,064 crore national budget for FY2022-23 at Jatiya Sangsad according top priority to safeguarding marginal people from inflation fuelled by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

This is the fourth budget of the third consecutive term of the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and also the overall 51st budget of the country.

The proposed budget is Tk74,383 crore higher than the original budget size of the FY2021-22 fiscal year, which was Tk6,03,681 crore.

Increasing agricultural and industrial production, ensuring food security, improving quality of healthcare, human resource development, poverty alleviation through equitable distribution of resources, education, expansion of social safety net and climate change have taken centre stage in the proposed budget.

To make the budget more participatory, all the budget related documents are available at the website of the Finance Division www.mof.gov.bd.

Any individual or organisation can download it and send their valuable opinions and suggestions while staying from both home and abroad through filling up the feedback form on this website.

All the available opinions and recommendations would be considered and thus the accepted recommendations would be implemented during the passing of budget by Jatiya Sangsad or after that period.

The budget documents are also available at the following government websites:

https://nbr.gov.bd

https://plandiv.gov.bd

https://imed.gov.bd

https://www.dpp.gov.bd

https://pmo.gov.bd