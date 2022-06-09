Advance tax exempted for aircraft import

The government has proposed to exempt advance tax on import of aircraft.

"I propose to give Advance Tax exemption to import of aircraft by registered organisations," Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said while placing budget today.

The finance minister has placed Tk6,78,064 crore national budget for FY23 at Jatiya Sangsad according top priority to safeguarding marginal people from inflation fuelled by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

This is the fourth budget of the third consecutive term of the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and also the overall 51st budget of the country.

The proposed budget is Tk74,383 crore higher than the original budget size of the FY2021-22 fiscal year, which was Tk6,03,681 crore.

