Limiting inflation to 5.6% quite ambitious: Sanem

Budget

TBS Report
09 June, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 09:53 pm

Related News

Limiting inflation to 5.6% quite ambitious: Sanem

TBS Report
09 June, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 09:53 pm
Limiting inflation to 5.6% quite ambitious: Sanem

The South Asian Network on Economic Modelling (Sanem) in its immediate budget reaction, has said the expectation of limiting the inflation rate to 5.6% in the next fiscal year is quite ambitious amid the current situation and shifting global economic factors.

"The implementation process of policies aimed to relieve the public from inflationary pressure has not been properly clarified in the budget," it said in a press release.

The think tank appreciated the continuation of TCB commodities sales to mitigate the effect of inflation on low-income people and the promises to continue taking actions against hoarders.

"If the inflation rate exceeds 6% anyhow, the actual interest rate [on deposits] will become negative. The budget has not addressed the matter," the Sanem said, adding that continuing 6% and 9% rates of interest was not desirable.

The organisation said the budget, placed by Finance Minister  AHM Mustafa Kamal in Parliament on Thursday, does not have a balance between macroeconomic targets and development goals through policy coordination.

"The budget prioritises six challenges which are timely and appropriate. However, it is unfortunate that challenges of poverty and job growth have not been included."

Saying that three issues pertinent to the social safety net – poor allocation, target mismatch and lack of coordination  – should have been addressed, the Sanem added that the government's proposal for a universal pension scheme is praiseworthy.

"But, the budget failed to show a concrete strategy in this regard."

"Although the budget says that Bangladesh has successfully overcome the adverse economic impact of the Covid-19, it is an overstatement considering ongoing high inflationary pressure, escalated current account deficit, negative growth in remittances, stress on the US dollar exchange rate, strain on the foreign exchange reserves and long-standing challenge of job creation," it said.

Among others, the lack of proper feasibility studies for megaprojects and major institutional issues have not been addressed in the budget, it said, while adding the amnesty for money launderers can encourage illicit money transfer and capital flight.

Economy / Top News

Budget FY2022-23 / SANEM

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma’s statements against the most respected figure in Islam caused an immediate upheaval among the Muslim majority countries

A collective outcry in defense of Islam’s Prophet. What about India’s Muslims?

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Enforced disappearance, a Pakistani court ruling and us 

12h | Panorama
Photo caption: Banga Bazar interpreters assist foreign buyers who visit the market and help them bargain with shop owners. TBS illustration 

The Banga Bazar interpreters who speak half a dozen languages 

14h | Panorama
A member of the team double Expresso Shot explains to a stall visitor their project. Photo: Courtesy

From improving vaccination to identifying refugees, Bangladeshi youth come up with innovative use of blockchain

12h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How will farms be in the future?

How will farms be in the future?

3h | Videos
What is budget?

What is budget?

3h | Videos
Tax beneficiaries in the proposed budget

Tax beneficiaries in the proposed budget

3h | Videos
Whom will the tax structure hurt?

Whom will the tax structure hurt?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

2
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

5
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

6
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble