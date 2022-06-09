Budget 2022-23: Sports to receive less in development despite overall increase

Sports

TBS Report
09 June, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 08:53 pm

Related News

Budget 2022-23: Sports to receive less in development despite overall increase

In the revised budget for the financial year 2021-22, the amount of the development sector was 459 crore 17 lakh taka and that of the management sector was 804 crore 99 lakh 62 thousand taka. Expenditure in the development sector has been reduced by taka 54 crore in this year's proposed budget.

TBS Report
09 June, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 08:53 pm
Budget 2022-23: Sports to receive less in development despite overall increase

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has proposed a total budget of Tk 1,281.63 crore for the fiscal year 2022-23 for the management and development expenditure of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Of this, Tk 405.69 crore has been earmarked for development and Tk 875.94 crore for management.

In the revised budget for the financial year 2021-22, the amount of the development sector was 459 crore 17 lakh taka and that of the management sector was 804 crore 99 lakh 62 thousand taka. Expenditure in the development sector has been reduced by taka 54 crore in this year's proposed budget.

The revised budget of the Ministry of Youth and Sports in the last financial year was 1 thousand 264 crore 16 lakh 62 thousand taka. This year's proposed budget is 17 crore 46 lakh 38 thousand taka more than last year's revised budget.

In his budget speech on the Ministry of Youth and Sports in Parliament on Thursday, the finance minister said, "The government has been constructing and developing various infrastructures including modern stadiums, gymnasiums and swimming pools to enhance the quality of sports and increase sports opportunities." 

"In the financial year 2021-22, there are eight ongoing projects for construction and development of sports infrastructure, one of which is the construction of Sheikh Russel Mini Stadium at the upazila level."

"Besides, long-term training is being imparted to the players by skilled and experienced coaches with the aim of producing skilled players, taking up activities to improve the quality of rural sports and finding talented players," he said.

In his speech, AHM Mustafa Kamal further said, "Apart from this, regular financial grants and sports equipment are being provided to various sports federations, associations and organisations for organising and participating in local and international sports." 

"The Sheikh Kamal National Sports Council Award has been introduced to promote sports, which is being given to athletes and organisers," he added.

Others

Budget 2022-23

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma’s statements against the most respected figure in Islam caused an immediate upheaval among the Muslim majority countries

A collective outcry in defense of Islam’s Prophet. What about India’s Muslims?

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Enforced disappearance, a Pakistani court ruling and us 

10h | Panorama
Photo caption: Banga Bazar interpreters assist foreign buyers who visit the market and help them bargain with shop owners. TBS illustration 

The Banga Bazar interpreters who speak half a dozen languages 

12h | Panorama
A member of the team double Expresso Shot explains to a stall visitor their project. Photo: Courtesy

From improving vaccination to identifying refugees, Bangladeshi youth come up with innovative use of blockchain

10h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How will farms be in the future?

How will farms be in the future?

54m | Videos
What is budget?

What is budget?

54m | Videos
Tax beneficiaries in the proposed budget

Tax beneficiaries in the proposed budget

1h | Videos
Whom will the tax structure hurt?

Whom will the tax structure hurt?

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

2
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble