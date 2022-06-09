Budget 2022-23: Sports to receive less in development despite overall increase

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has proposed a total budget of Tk 1,281.63 crore for the fiscal year 2022-23 for the management and development expenditure of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Of this, Tk 405.69 crore has been earmarked for development and Tk 875.94 crore for management.

In the revised budget for the financial year 2021-22, the amount of the development sector was 459 crore 17 lakh taka and that of the management sector was 804 crore 99 lakh 62 thousand taka. Expenditure in the development sector has been reduced by taka 54 crore in this year's proposed budget.

The revised budget of the Ministry of Youth and Sports in the last financial year was 1 thousand 264 crore 16 lakh 62 thousand taka. This year's proposed budget is 17 crore 46 lakh 38 thousand taka more than last year's revised budget.

In his budget speech on the Ministry of Youth and Sports in Parliament on Thursday, the finance minister said, "The government has been constructing and developing various infrastructures including modern stadiums, gymnasiums and swimming pools to enhance the quality of sports and increase sports opportunities."

"In the financial year 2021-22, there are eight ongoing projects for construction and development of sports infrastructure, one of which is the construction of Sheikh Russel Mini Stadium at the upazila level."

"Besides, long-term training is being imparted to the players by skilled and experienced coaches with the aim of producing skilled players, taking up activities to improve the quality of rural sports and finding talented players," he said.

In his speech, AHM Mustafa Kamal further said, "Apart from this, regular financial grants and sports equipment are being provided to various sports federations, associations and organisations for organising and participating in local and international sports."

"The Sheikh Kamal National Sports Council Award has been introduced to promote sports, which is being given to athletes and organisers," he added.