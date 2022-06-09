10-year tax break for fruits and vegetables processing, dairy products

In the proposed budget for FY2022-23 fiscal year, the government has provided a 10-year tax break to the entrepreneurs/startups engaged in fruits processing, vegetable processing, dairy and dairy products, baby food products and agricultural equipment manufacturing.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has placed Tk6,78,064 crore national budget for FY23 at Jatiya Sangsad according to top priority to safeguarding marginal people from inflation fuelled by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

This is the fourth budget of the third consecutive term of the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and also the overall 51st budget of the country.

The proposed budget is Tk74,383 crore higher than the original budget size for the FY2021-22 fiscal year, which was Tk6,03,681 crore.