Educational institutions may remain closed on Saturdays after Eid-ul-Adha: Edu minister

Schools, colleges, madrasas and technical educational institutions under the education ministry are likely to remain closed on Saturdays after Eid-ul-Azha, Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury said today (12 May).

"As per the decision of the ministry, classes at schools, colleges, madrashas and technical educational institutions are going on Saturdays from 4 May to recoup the losses caused by the heat wave-related closure," he said while talking to reporters at the Secretariat.

Replying to a question regarding decisions on keeping the educational institutions open on Saturdays, the minister said "Decisions will be taken in phases regularly. The government decided to keep classes shut on Saturdays considering that the students will get time to complete their homework. Other reasons were also behind it. Since lost nine working days after the reopening of the educational institutions after the Eid holidays, that's why arrangements were made after keeping the educational institutions open on Saturdays."

Though it is not the permanent decision of the ministry, discussions are going on with the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) and directorate offices in this regard as both teachers and students need rest.

Regarding raising the age limit for government jobs, Mohibul said after the Public Administration Minister's statement in Parliament that the letter recommending increasing the age limit for entry into the government job is no longer relevant.

"A vested quarter is involved in creating confusion over the issue. The job seekers are on a movement and they also blocked the Shahbagh area to realize their demand on Saturday," he said.

Already the Public Administration Ministry clarified the decision of the state in principle at parliament but some are still involved in destabilizing the country capitalising on the recommendation of the ministry, he added.

"After discussion, I came to know that only 1% of the job seekers are over 30 years old.

"It is clear how much it will increase if the age limit is fixed at 35. I don't think we should make any more fuss about it," said the education minister.