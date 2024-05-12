Educational institutions may remain closed on Saturdays after Eid-ul-Adha: Edu minister

Education

UNB
12 May, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 06:15 pm

Related News

Educational institutions may remain closed on Saturdays after Eid-ul-Adha: Edu minister

As per the decision of the ministry, classes at schools, colleges, madrashas and technical educational institutions are going on Saturdays from 4 May to recoup the losses caused by the heat wave-related closure

UNB
12 May, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 06:15 pm
Students walk to school amid extreme heat on 28 April 2024. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS
Students walk to school amid extreme heat on 28 April 2024. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Schools, colleges, madrasas and technical educational institutions under the education ministry are likely to remain closed on Saturdays after Eid-ul-Azha, Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury said today (12 May).

"As per the decision of the ministry, classes at schools, colleges, madrashas and technical educational institutions are going on Saturdays from 4 May to recoup the losses caused by the heat wave-related closure," he said while talking to reporters at the Secretariat.

Replying to a question regarding decisions on keeping the educational institutions open on Saturdays, the minister said "Decisions will be taken in phases regularly. The government decided to keep classes shut on Saturdays considering that the students will get time to complete their homework. Other reasons were also behind it. Since lost nine working days after the reopening of the educational institutions after the Eid holidays, that's why arrangements were made after keeping the educational institutions open on Saturdays."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Though it is not the permanent decision of the ministry, discussions are going on with the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) and directorate offices in this regard as both teachers and students need rest.

Regarding raising the age limit for government jobs, Mohibul said after the Public Administration Minister's statement in Parliament that the letter recommending increasing the age limit for entry into the government job is no longer relevant.

"A vested quarter is involved in creating confusion over the issue. The job seekers are on a movement and they also blocked the Shahbagh area to realize their demand on Saturday," he said.

Already the Public Administration Ministry clarified the decision of the state in principle at parliament but some are still involved in destabilizing the country capitalising on the recommendation of the ministry, he added.

"After discussion, I came to know that only 1% of the job seekers are over 30 years old.

"It is clear how much it will increase if the age limit is fixed at 35. I don't think we should make any more fuss about it," said the education minister.

Bangladesh / Top News

Education / School / Saturday / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration

Heat alarms and other ails: How climate change hammers Bangladesh and beyond 

2h | Panorama
Photo: Reuters

Illusive climate justice in the time of climate change 

2h | Panorama
The new CR-V comes with a boxier silhouette with larger dimensions both on the inside and the outside and features all the latest innovations from Honda. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

2024 Honda CR-V Turbo: Redefining luxury SUVs

4h | Wheels
Illustration: Duniya Jahan/TBS

Double the love: When you are lucky to have two mothers

17m | Features

More Videos from TBS

The two cities announced climate action plans around Dhaka

The two cities announced climate action plans around Dhaka

42m | Videos
China's economy is rapidly turning around

China's economy is rapidly turning around

17m | Videos
Iran has threatened Israel with a nuclear bomb

Iran has threatened Israel with a nuclear bomb

2h | Videos
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I series in numbers

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I series in numbers

2h | Videos