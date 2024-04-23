Chattogram Eye Hospital bans niqab and burqa for female employees

The authority of Chittagong Eye Infirmary and Training Complex (CEITC), popularly known as Chattogram Eye Hospital, has banned niqab and burqa for female employees.

The ban on religious dress for Muslim women has triggered staunch criticisms from the employees of the hospital.

"burqa is a compulsory dress code for Muslim women. The authority does not have the right to ban religious dress for its female employees," a female employee of CEITC told The Business Standard on condition of anonymity.

The hospital authority, in a letter signed by manager (HR) Md Kabir Hossain on 16 April, made the announcement of banning the religious dress for their female workers.

The office order titled 'Grooming Policy while on duty' read, "To create a positive professional image to our customers and to promote the confidence of patients & the public and also a part of institutional discipline, the management has prepared a guideline for the employees of CEITC. This shall be effective from 1st May, 2024. All are requested to extend their cooperation."

There was a two-page enclosure with the office order titled 'Uniform policy, Dress Code, Personal Appearance Standard and Grooming Code'.

In the second row of column three of section B of the dress code it is written, "Female employees cannot cover their face. Hijab is allowed. Niqab and burqa are strictly prohibited while on duty".

The hospital's Manager (HR) Md Kabir Hossain did not respond to phone calls from TBS seeking his comment on the matter.

When contacted over the matter, the hospital's director and founder Prof Rabiul Husain responded by saying, "Why are you so interested in the dress code of an institution?"

"You had better focus on the different irregularities and corruption going on in the country," he further told the TBS correspondent.

The TBS correspondent also tried to contact the Chairman of the CEITC Trusty Board and the editor of the local daily Dainik Azadi MA Malek to learn about the matter. However, he did not receive the call.