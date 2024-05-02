Finance minister seeks increased concessional finance, policy-based lending support from ADB 

The finance minister at a bilateral meeting with the president of the ADB and the chairperson of ADB&#039;s Board of Directors Masatsugu Asakawa on 2 May. Photo: UNB
Finance Minister AH Mahmood Ali on Thursday sought policy based lending (PBL) support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for undertaking trade policy, logistics, climate and LDC graduation reforms.

During a bilateral meeting with the president of the ADB and the chairperson of ADB's Board of Directors Masatsugu Asakawa, Ali also requested the ADB to increase concessional climate finance and facilitate cross-border energy trade, assist Bangladesh in its initiatives for tax sector reform, undertaking projects for river restoration and developing some of the thrust sectors of its economy such as, jute, leather and tourism towards Bangladesh's drive for diversifying the economy.

According to a finance ministry press release, the finance minister met the ADP president to discuss bilateral issues. 

In response to the finance minister's request, the ADB President praised Bangladesh government's strong climate and development agenda, and assured ADB's continuous support, both in sovereign and non-sovereign resources, in Bangladesh's prioritised sectors.

The finance minister is currently leading a seven-member Bangladesh delegation to the 57th annual meeting of ADB at Tbilisi in the capital of Georgia. On his first day of engagement into the ADB.

He attended a high-level panel titled "Harvesting hope; ensuring a food secure, climate resilient Asia and the Pacific" alongside a distinguished panel of speakers.

In his remarks, he highlighted how a land scarce country like Bangladesh emerged globally as the third largest producer of rice and vegetables by increasing food production, supporting agriculture and expanding social safety programmes under the guidance of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's inclusive development policies.

He also sought increased support from the development partners, including the ADB, to improve Bangladesh's food distribution system, develop market connectivity and scale up innovation in agriculture in the wake of climate challenges.

