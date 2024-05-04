Bangladesh, Gambia hopeful of speedy resolution to genocide case filed against Myanmar at ICJ

Rohingya Crisis

UNB
04 May, 2024, 12:15 am
Last modified: 04 May, 2024, 12:22 am

UNB
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Bangladesh and the Gambia on Friday (3 May) expressed hope to witness a speedy resolution of the case filed against Myanmar on the charge of Rohingya genocide with the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The optimism was reflected at a meeting between Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud and Gambian Justice Minister and Attorney General Dawda A Jallow on the sideline of the preparatory meeting of the foreign ministers ahead of 15th summit of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Gambia, a foreign ministry press release said.

During the meeting, Gambian minister expressed sincere thanks to the Bangladesh government for providing humanitarian shelter to forcefully displaced Rohingya people.

He also expressed his gratitude to Bangladesh government for providing financial assistance to the Gambia for handling the Rohingya Genocide case.

Hasan discussed about the Bangladesh's government's steps to provide humanitarian shelter to Rohingyas as well as the future obstacles regarding the crisis.

He emphasised on the repatriation of the Rohingyas, staying in Bangladesh, to their homeland Myanmar in order to find a sustainable solution to the crisis.

Gambia's minister of justice and attorney general described the current scenario of the Rohingya Genocide case and expressed his confidence to prove the allegations of genocide against Myanmar.

However, he also raised the issue of insufficient funds to run the case with ICJ.

Hasan assured to provide necessary legal assistance and evidence from Bangladesh side to Gambia to continue the case.

In 2019, the Gambia filed a case against Myanmar at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) alleging genocide following a consensus of the OIC member states.

