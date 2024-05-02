Kaspersky Next: New flagship product line for businesses in Bangladesh

Customers can now choose one of three product tiers tailored to their business requirements, the complexity of their IT infrastructure, and their available resources, said a press release.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Kaspersky, a Russian multinational cybersecurity and anti-virus provider, has introduced its new flagship product line "Kaspersky Next" for robust protection against multiple types of cyberthreats that businesses face in Bangladesh.

Customers can now choose one of three product tiers tailored to their business requirements, the complexity of their IT infrastructure, and their available resources, said a press release.

The product was launched at an event held at Crown Plaza of the capital today (2 May).

"Today, we unveil our cutting-edge extended detection and response [XDR] solution and the transformation of our corporate product offerings, marking a pivotal moment in our active journey as an enterprise cybersecurity vendor. With the introduction of Kaspersky Next, we are simplifying the complexities of endpoint detection [EDR] and response and XDR for businesses and organisations in Bangladesh of all sizes," Yeo Siang Tiong, general manager for Southeast Asia at Kaspersky.

Bangladesh's cybersecurity landscape in 2023 reveals a pressing need for enhanced digital defences. Kaspersky's latest findings showed that the country witnessed 11.4 million internet-borne cyberthreats or web threats detected last year, the press release read.

On the other hand, local threats were prevalent, with 33.3 million incidents detected, while the share of incidents originating from servers hosted within Bangladesh was 78,000 in the period January-December 2023.

"As Bangladesh progresses towards achieving the Smart Bangladesh vision, the digital landscape becomes increasingly integral to daily operations across businesses and industries. Kaspersky Next addresses the challenges this development may bring upon, by offering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions tailored to the specific needs of businesses in the country," Victor Chu, head of Systems Engineering for Southeast Asia at Kaspersky.

Kaspersky Next is a new line of cybersecurity products that includes robust endpoint protection powered by AI capabilities, and goes beyond the classic endpoint protection platform (EPP), bringing together EDR and XDR for corporate customers of any size and industry.

As the most advanced and effective cybersecurity solutions, EDR and XDR help companies to withstand the more prevalent, evasive, and sophisticated attacks, providing businesses with total visibility, control, rapid response and proactive threat hunting.

Kaspersky Next is deployment-agnostic and allows for both cloud and on-premise installations. Companies can manage it either through a streamlined console to perform core cybersecurity tasks quickly, or via an enterprise-grade console with more granular controls and advanced monitoring, as per the release.

