Dancer Shamim Ara Nipa, Shibli Mohammad honoured in Cox's Bazar dance festival

TBS Report
01 May, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 01 May, 2024, 05:19 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Renowned dancer and Ekushey Padak winner Shamim Ara Nipa and Shibli Mohammad have been honoured at the closing ceremony of two-day dance festival in Cox's Bazar.

Upon receiving the honours, they conveyed gratitude for the arrangement and expressed hope for continued cooperation to sustain such initiatives. 

The Satyen Sen Shilpigoshthi and Cox's Bazar Sangsad jointly organised the festival, inaugurated by Manzarul Islam Chowdhury, general secretary of Satyen Sen Shilpigoshthi central command, at the Shahid Subhash Hall of the Public Library on Monday (29 April). 

Following the inauguration, a colourful procession and dance competition took place.

On the closing ceremony on Tuesday (30 April), Jatiya Sangsad Whip Saimum Sarwar Kamal was present as the chief guest. 

Speaking at the event, Saimum Sarwar emphasised the importance of collective efforts in combating bigotry and negative cultural influences, stating, "It is only by working together that we can eradicate this destructive force once and for all."

Cox's Bazar Municipality Mayor Mahbubur Rahman, Cox's Bazar Press Club General Secretary Mujibul Islam, Sammilito Sanskritik Jote, Cox's Bazar President Satyapriya Chowdhury Dolon, Khelaghar Central Parishad member journalist Jahed Sarwar Sohel, poet Manik Boiragi, along with others, participated in the discussion session chaired by Khorshed Alam, president of Satyen Sen Shilpigoshthi, Cox's Bazar. 

