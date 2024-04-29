Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

Kraftz has been coming up with newer forms of board games and on-the-go entertainment mediums, for the better part of the year. They recently released Colouring Plates Escape, a board game that infuses art with entertainment - for kids and adults alike.

If my Facebook feed is anything to go by, Colouring Plates Escape has created quite a demand among board game and art enthusiasts in Dhaka. It was sold out the moment I had initially placed my order.

The box contains fifteen colouring plates made from repurposed wood, designed to resemble cardboard. Marketed by Kraftz as a portable doodling option, these plates are conveniently sized at 4.5 by 6.5 inches, making them easy to carry in a bag without taking up much space. The plates feature a variety of designs to keep the experience fresh and engaging. Some have a Bohemian flair, while others are reminiscent of Picasso's artwork.

Photo: Collected

We tested several types of drawing tools and found that alcohol-based Sharpies work best on these plates. Initially targeted at office workers looking for a creative outlet during traffic jams, the plates are practical, as many people likely have markers on hand. However, it's worth noting that the plates do not include any drawing or colouring tools, which may be inconvenient for some users.

The packaging states that the plates are compatible with all types of colours, but this is misleading. Watercolours do not work well with the plates due to their non-porous surface, which is necessary for watercolours to display their vibrant hues. On these plates, watercolours tend to spread, which results in dull colours. Crayons also proved to be unsuitable for use on these plates.

The plates are quite interesting themselves and are bound to keep you occupied for at least a good twenty minutes, depending on how skilled you are with a colouring pen in your hands. You can do it on your lap or your office desk, which adds to the convenience of the entire product.

Priced at Tk960, with a Tk60 delivery charge inside Dhaka, this product is reasonably priced. Although it may take some time to colour all 15 plates, the cost is justifiable, especially if you plan to use them as a fun activity with friends. Additionally, these coloured plates can serve as decorative elements around your home or on your desk, enhancing their value further.

Available at: www.kraosbangladesh.com