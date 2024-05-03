Dhaka stocks continue upward trend for second consecutive session

For the second consecutive day, the indices of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) maintain an upward trajectory, with cautious investors displaying purchasing interest following a significant correction.

On Thursday, the DSE's benchmark index, DSEX, climbed by 31 points to settle for 5,616. Meanwhile, the blue-chip index, DS30, saw a 13-point increase, settling at 2,008, and the DSES Index rose by 5 points to 1,232.

Among the stocks traded, 207 advanced, 140 declined, and 48 remained unchanged.

However, turnover slightly decreased to Tk711 crore, compared to Tk836 crore in the previous session.

EBL Securities wrote in its daily market commentary that the capital market extended its recovery mode for the second consecutive session as bargain hunters favoured taking positions in the potentially lucrative scrips with a positive expectation of short-term gain, while overall market sentiment has yet to revive across the trading floor.

On the sectoral front, the Pharma sector 20.6% issues exerted the highest turnover, followed by the Food 13.1% and Textile 13.0% sectors.

Sinobangla Industries, Apex Tannery, and Far Chemical Industries captured the DSE top gainer list while Rupali Bank, SBAC Bank, and Southeast Bank were the DSE top loser list at the end of the session.

At the DSE, the top three most traded stocks were Asiatic Laboratories, Malek Spinning Mills and Taufika Foods Ltd.

The port city bourse, CSE, also settled on green terrain. The selected indices (CSCX) and All Share Price Index (CASPI) advanced by 58.9 and 98.3 points, respectively.