Unlocking Bangladesh's agricultural potential through bilateral cooperation and foreign investment

Thoughts

Jewel Rana
03 May, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2024, 06:18 pm

As the country continues to become a regional agricultural powerhouse, strategic partnerships and collaborative efforts will be instrumental in realising its vision of a resilient and sustainable agricultural economy

Bangladesh has embraced technological innovation and digitalisation to improve productivity, efficiency, and sustainability in its agriculture sector. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh has embraced technological innovation and digitalisation to improve productivity, efficiency, and sustainability in its agriculture sector. Photo: TBS

Bangladesh is endowed with fertile land, abundant water resources, and a favourable climate for agriculture. The country's diverse agro-ecological zones support the cultivation of a wide range of crops, and an extensive network of rivers provides opportunities for aquaculture and inland fisheries.

The country has immense potential to harness foreign investment, positive outcomes of bilateral cooperation, and smart technologies for sustainable food security. By capitalising on investment opportunities and fostering bilateral, multilateral, and regional cooperation, Bangladesh can unlock its agricultural sector's full potential, driving its people's inclusive growth and prosperity. 

As the country continues to become a regional agricultural powerhouse, strategic partnerships and collaborative efforts will be instrumental in realising its vision of a resilient and sustainable agricultural economy.

Our strategic location at the crossroads of South and Southeast Asia positions us as a key gateway to regional markets. With a more than 160 million population and a growing middle class, Bangladesh offers a sizable consumer base for agricultural products. Thus, big investors recognise the importance of gaining access to this market and view investments in Bangladesh's agricultural sector as a means to secure a foothold in the region.

Bangladesh has a large and low-cost labour force, a significant advantage for labour-intensive agricultural activities. Foreign investors can benefit from access to skilled and semi-skilled workers for planting, harvesting, processing, and packaging tasks. 

Investments in climate-resilient crop varieties, water management systems, and renewable energy technologies can contribute to long-term sustainability. The sector offers lucrative investment opportunities, particularly in agro-processing and the export-oriented horticultural and frozen food industries. 

Bilateral cooperation with major global players can support capacity-building initiatives by providing training, technical assistance, and expertise to Bangladeshi farmers, agricultural extension workers, and policymakers. 

This capacity-building strengthens human capital and institutional capabilities, enabling stakeholders to adopt modern agricultural practices and manage agricultural systems more effectively. Collaboration between countries can also foster joint research and innovation in agriculture.

The dream of making our agriculture 'Smart Agriculture' remains at the forefront of the present government's aspirations. Bilateral cooperation can play a crucial role in catalysing the transformation of Bangladesh's agriculture sector into a smart one, contributing to increased productivity, sustainability, and resilience in the face of evolving challenges.

It is high time to define specific areas within the agriculture sector that present foreign investors with the most promising investment opportunities.

Bangladesh is highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, including floods, cyclones, and salinity intrusion. In response, the country has been implementing climate-smart agriculture practices to build resilience and mitigate risks. It is important to connect bilaterally to support the country's efforts to adapt to climate change.

The country has embraced technological innovation and digitalisation in its agriculture sector to improve productivity, efficiency, and sustainability. Foreign investors with expertise in agricultural technology, precision farming, IoT devices, and agri-business solutions can collaborate with local stakeholders to introduce innovative practices that address Bangladeshi farmers' unique challenges.

Through investment and cooperation initiatives, leading global nations in the agriculture sector can contribute to Bangladesh's agricultural sector's growth and resilience. The relevant agencies should prepare accordingly and formulate a strategic framework for how bilateral cooperation can facilitate the transfer of technology and know-how to improve agricultural productivity and efficiency.

We can conduct targeted investment promotion campaigns and roadshows to showcase investment opportunities in the agriculture sector to foreign investors. These campaigns can highlight our competitive advantages, investment-friendly policies, and sector-specific incentives, encouraging foreign investors to explore investment opportunities here.

Government agencies promoting foreign agricultural investment should undergo capacity-building and training programmes to enhance their knowledge and skills. These capacity-building efforts may cover investment promotion strategies, international business practices, plant biosecurity, negotiation skills, and sector-specific regulations, enabling government officials to effectively engage with foreign investors and promote investment opportunities in the agriculture sector. 

Bangladesh is investing in infrastructure development, including roads, railways, ports, and special economic zones (SEZs), to enhance connectivity and attract foreign investment. More pragmatic initiatives are vital to attract investment in this sector and unleash its full potential.

As Bangladesh prepares to graduate from the least developed country (LDC) status by 2026, its agriculture sector will face both opportunities and challenges. While graduation signifies significant progress in economic development, it also brings challenges that require strategic planning and proactive measures to overcome. 

We should find the most effective and sustainable models for foreign investors to engage with local stakeholders, including government agencies, research institutions, and farmer cooperatives, to maximise the impact of investment in the agriculture sector and face the upcoming challenges.

Sketch: TBS
Jewel Rana, Additional Deputy Director, Horticulture Wing, Dept of Agricultural Extension, Dhaka, Bangladesh,  Email: [email protected]

