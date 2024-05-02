Desco incurs Tk270 crore loss in Jul-Mar

The Dhaka Electric Supply Company (Desco) incurred a loss of Tk270.81 crore in the first nine months during the July-March period of the 2023-24 fiscal year.

The state-owned power supplier incurred the loss due to an increase in operating expenses, foreign exchange loss, and debt interest, it said in a press statement published on its website.

At the same time of the previous fiscal year, its net loss was Tk136.76 crore, read the statements.

However, its net turnover during the period increased by 25% to Tk4,644.14 crore.

Meanwhile, in the third quarter during the January to March of 2024, it incurred a loss of TK75.38 crore. At the same time of the previous year, its net loss was Tk144.95 crore.

Today, Desco's shares price declined by 1.23% to Tk24 each at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).