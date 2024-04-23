Used missiles for sale: Iranian weapons used against Israel are up for grabs on Jordan-based website

Iran launched drones and missiles toward Israel late on Saturday as it retaliated following a suspected Israeli strike on the consulate annex building adjacent to the Iranian Embassy in Damascus, Syria, earlier this month. Photo: X/File

Used missile for sale, slightly damaged.

What might come as an ludicrous joke to many is reality in Jordan's OpenSooq website, which normally facilitates the trade of goods including vehicles and real estate.

OpenSooq has become a source of salvage taken from downed missiles and drones that intruded on Jordans airspace during Iran's attack on Israel on 14 April, Arab News said.

Al Arabiya reported that the shrapnel was being advertised, with pieces described as "Used Iranian ballistic missile in good condition for sale," and "One-time use ballistic missile for sale at an attractive price."

The sellers had provided specifications and images of the missiles, describing them as "excellent type," and mentioned their involvement in an "accident" resulting in "severe damage to the body."

Some listings even included instalment payment options.

While most projectiles were intercepted by a joint response from Israel, the US, UK, France, and Jordan, the attack marked Iran's first direct military assault on Israeli territory, escalating tension and uncertainty in the region.

Following the attack, individuals shared photographs online showing debris that had fallen on Jordanian territory in areas such as Al-Hasa, Marj Al-Hamam, and Karak Governorate.

The Jordanian government confirmed that it had intercepted some flying objects in its airspace, with no reported damage or injuries.

Debris from such incidents often holds economic value. Metal debris from the Iraq War has been used by Iran-backed groups to finance their activities.

Similar items are sold online as military memorabilia, and there has been a surge in demand for such artefacts, as seen in Australia last year, preceding the country's ban on the sale of hate symbols.