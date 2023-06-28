Six pièce de résistance for 'her' and 'him'

First impressions are everything, and our fashion choices, hairstyles, and manners all contribute to leaving a lasting impact. But let us not forget the power of fragrance in creating a unique persona. Perfume is like an accessory, a remarkable piece that adds a touch of attitude to our overall presence.

However, just like fashion, fragrances are incredibly subjective. As a devoted fragrance enthusiast and collector, I have come to realise that each person's response to a particular scent is deeply connected to their individual memories. Therefore, selecting a signature fragrance becomes a personal journey, often daunting amidst a sea of generic options.

Allow us to unveil three distinct fragrances for both sexes. From timeless classics that evoke cherished memories to invigorating fragrances perfect for sun-soaked summer days, these colognes are destined to become our signature companions throughout the year, ensuring every moment is filled with aromatic bliss.

For Women:

Flowerbomb by Viktor and Rolf: Crafted by four master perfumers, Flowerbomb set a new trend in feminine fragrances. This cologne is a celebration of florals, with a core composed of patchouli, white musk, and vanilla, creating a captivating earthy sweetness. Orchid, freesia, jasmine, and rose intertwine to form the essence of this fragrance, while hints of tea, bergamot, and osmanthus add brightness and airiness. With its versatile appeal, Flowerbomb can be worn throughout the year, making it a timeless choice.

Where to buy: BPIB, Perfume World, FragranceBD

Price: Tk9,500-Tk13,500 (depending on the dollar rate and availability)

Coco Noire by Chanel: When it comes to elegance, Chanel always delivers. Coco Noire offers a departure from traditional Chanel scents, embracing a dark yet sophisticated allure. It exudes a spicy and sensual essence, ideal for special occasions. The combination of sandalwood, tonka, patchouli, musk, vanilla, and benzoin creates a rich and mysterious aroma. Rose, jasmine, and narcissus add a touch of refined sophistication to this well-blended composition. Coco Noire is a fragrance that emanates strength and power, perfect for the confident woman.

Where to buy: FragranceBD, Perfume Bangladesh

Price: Tk14,500 -Tk17,500

You or Someone Like You by Etat libre d'Orange: Inspired by a novel of the same name, this fragrance by Etat libre d'Orange captures authenticity like no other. The mint note in this scent is the most genuine I have ever experienced, devoid of any toothpaste associations. Etat libre d'Orange, also known as ELDO among fragrance enthusiasts, is a French niche house renowned for its unique perfumes. Imagine savouring a mint mojito with your beloved one on a wind-swept, rainy afternoon — that's the essence of this creation. With such evocative storytelling, You or Someone Like You transcends the need for a detailed breakdown of its notes.

Where to buy: Sundorabd

Price: Tk8,500-Tk13,300

For Men:

Versace pour Homme Dylan Blue by Versace: While some may question my judgement due to its popularity, let me assure you that this is hands down the best performing men's fragrance money can buy. Created by the esteemed master perfumer Alberto Morillas, Dylan Blue revolves around the captivating synthetic molecule "ambroxan," exuding a fresh, clean, and undeniably sexy aroma. Its opening boasts the vibrant blend of Calabrian bergamot and grapefruit, while the dry-down reveals the emergence of black pepper, patchouli, and papyrus notes. This versatile fragrance is the perfect companion for any occasion, and you simply can't go wrong with it.

Where to buy: BPIB, FragranceBD

Price: Tk7,200-Tk10,000

Musc Ravageur by Frederic Malle: Prepare yourself for an uncompromisingly true amber oriental fragrance. Frederic Malle, the esteemed niche fragrance house that proudly displays perfumer names on their bottles, presents a genuine masterpiece. This fragrance is intensely spicy, combining clove and cinnamon with an abundance of vanilla, amber, and musk, evoking a confident attitude and allure for the wearer. It's a fragrance to be treasured for special occasions, exuding an erotic and sensual aura. Musc Ravageur is not a silent fragrance; it always wants to say something and captivate those around you.

Where to buy: Sundorabd

Price: Tk16,800-Tk24,200

Encre Noire A l'extrême by Lalique: In my humble opinion, this fragrance offers the ultimate Vetiver experience. Vetiver, a note often overlooked due to its complexity, takes centre stage in this creation by master perfumer Natallie Lorson. She expertly combines three distinct kinds of vetiver, resulting in a captivating and multi-dimensional composition. Supported by warm ambers, cypress, sandalwood, patchouli, and benzoin, this fragrance showcases the true potential of Vetiver. Despite its well-deserved praise, I believe Encre Noire A l'extrême still deserves even more recognition for its master craftsmanship.

Where to buy: BPIB, FragranceBD, Perfume Bangladesh

Price: Tk3,600-Tk4,000 (depending on the dollar rate and availability)

*Prices may fluctuate depending on the dollar rate and availability of the products.

The writer is an architectural designer and fragrance connoisseur by passion.