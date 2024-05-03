Commodity prices surge as supply dips amid heatwave

Markets

Jahir Rayhan
03 May, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2024, 10:55 pm

Related News

Commodity prices surge as supply dips amid heatwave

Chicken, onions, and vegetable prices in Dhaka’s kitchen markets see a surge

Jahir Rayhan
03 May, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2024, 10:55 pm

Infographic: TBS
Infographic: TBS

Prices of several daily commodity items, including chicken, onions, and vegetables, have gone up over the week in Dhaka's kitchen markets. Traders blame the rise on the combination of low supply and the heatwave.

During a visit to the kitchen markets in Karwan Bazar and Moghbazar today, it was observed that the prices of broiler chicken had increased by Tk25-30 per kg, onion by Tk5, and vegetables by Tk5-Tk10.

Dulal, the owner of Chicken House at Karwan Bazar, said that last week, broiler chicken was priced at Tk190 per kg, but now it is between Tk215 and Tk220. He said supply had fallen short of demand, resulting in escalated wholesale prices.

Meanwhile, Sonali chicken prices surged by Tk40 per kg within seven days, reaching Tk400 per kg today.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Anwar Hossain, a buyer, said the steep rise in broiler chicken prices from Tk140-Tk150 two years ago to Tk220 per kg now, affecting his ability to afford it even for special occasions.

Sumon Howlader, president of the Bangladesh Poultry Association, told TBS that marginal chicken farmers suffered losses due to chicken deaths caused by intense heat, leading them to quickly sell off chickens.

This had increased supply, and prices fell a few weeks ago, he said, adding that the prices are going up now because the supply of chicken is less than the demand.

He also mentioned that marginal farmers are struggling due to chick shortages. "Small poultry farmers are buying chicks at double their production cost from big farms, escalating chicken production expenses."

Howlader said there should be regular market monitoring by the government, irrespective of price fluctuations. "This will benefit marginal farmers in the long run."

Onion, egg, and veggie prices rise

Eggs were selling for Tk120 per dozen at Karwan Bazar today.

Saiful Islam, an egg seller, said the price was higher because of rising wholesale prices. "The wholesale price for 100 eggs went up by Tk50 in a week. It is now priced at Tk840."

Meanwhile, local onions were priced at Tk70 per kg.

Mohammad Yusuf, a retailer at Karwan Bazar, said there was a Tk5 increase in wholesale onion prices over the week, now at Tk65 per kg.

Garlic prices also increased, by Tk20 per kg, with imported garlic retailing at Tk235 per kg.

Tajul Islam, a buyer, said he purchased garlic last week for Tk205 per kg, now buying it for Tk235.

Mohammad Hriday, a vegetable seller at Moghbazar's Ambagan kitchen market, said prices for various vegetables, like bitter gourd, potatoes, and sweet potatoes, increased by Tk5 in a week.

Billa Hossain, a vegetable seller in the market, said vegetable prices were a bit higher because the heavy rain the night before interrupted many supply trucks from arriving.

According to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), prices of essentials like potatoes, rice, pulses, and oil have increased over the last month.

Coarse rice saw a 4% increase, selling at Tk50-54 per kg, according to the TCB. Local pulse prices rose by 1.89%, now selling at Tk130-140 per kg. Potato prices surged by 40%, reaching Tk50-55 per kg. Additionally, bottled soybean oil prices increased by 0.62%, now at Tk160-165 per litre.

Bangladesh / Top News / Bazaar

kitchen market / Heatwave / Price surge

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A farmer takes a break from harvesting to drink water amid the ongoing scorcher across the country. With temperatures soaring, many farmers are opting to work at night to avoid the intense sun. Those working during the day are staying hydrated with plenty of water, lemonade, and saline to endure the heat. The photo was taken recently from a paddy field in Bhaluka, Mymensingh. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Unbearable heat, venomous snakes: The long April for farmers

13h | Agriculture
Signs are displayed in front of Deering Meadow, where an encampment of students are protesting in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Northwestern University campus in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Nate Swanson

In the shadow of injustice, legacy of student protest is reborn 

1d | Features
Using fine cotton yarn, the weavers bring out various artistic motifs inspired by nature on the jomin or the body of the tant shari. Photo: TBS

Five ways to incorporate tant into your lifestyle

11h | Mode
Deforestation and land erosion have resulted in reduced flow of the Sangu River, which is making lives even harder for people living in the river basin. PHOTO: SYED ZAKIR HOSSAIN

Vanishing forests, receding waters and impending disaster in the Sangu river basin

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

In Bogura, talpakha worth Tk 7 crore are sold in one season

In Bogura, talpakha worth Tk 7 crore are sold in one season

4h | Videos
That is why Biden is not talking about student protests

That is why Biden is not talking about student protests

3h | Videos
These five countries have the capability to attack any country

These five countries have the capability to attack any country

1d | Videos
Gerard Pique’s Kings League discussed in all fun ways.

Gerard Pique’s Kings League discussed in all fun ways.

44m | Videos