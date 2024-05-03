Met office again issues heatwave alert for next 48-hour

Bangladesh

The prevailing heatwave over Dhaka, Khulna, Rangpur, Rajshahi divisions may continue for the next 48 hours commencing from 6pm today

A pedestrian splashes water on his face to cool down amid the extremme hot weather. Temperatures in the capital city of Dhaka soared to a scorching 40.5 degrees Celsius on Monday. The photo was taken at Dhaka University. Photo: Rajib Dhar
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today (3 May) issued again a country-wide heatwave alert message for the next 48 hours.

Meteorologist Md Omar Faruq said, "The prevailing heatwave over Khulna, Rangpur, Rajshahi divisions and the western parts of Dhaka division may continue for the next 48 hours commencing from 6:00pm today.

"Due to increased moisture incursion, the discomfort may increase," he added.

Yesterday, Dhaka residents met with some respite as rain showers were reported in some areas.

Last month, record-breaking temperatures resulted in the loss of lives due to heatstroke, public sufferings, and closure of schools.

Bangladesh / Heatwave / alert

A farmer takes a break from harvesting to drink water amid the ongoing scorcher across the country. With temperatures soaring, many farmers are opting to work at night to avoid the intense sun. Those working during the day are staying hydrated with plenty of water, lemonade, and saline to endure the heat. The photo was taken recently from a paddy field in Bhaluka, Mymensingh. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Signs are displayed in front of Deering Meadow, where an encampment of students are protesting in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Northwestern University campus in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Nate Swanson

Using fine cotton yarn, the weavers bring out various artistic motifs inspired by nature on the jomin or the body of the tant shari. Photo: TBS

Deforestation and land erosion have resulted in reduced flow of the Sangu River, which is making lives even harder for people living in the river basin. PHOTO: SYED ZAKIR HOSSAIN

