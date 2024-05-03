Met office again issues heatwave alert for next 48-hour

A pedestrian splashes water on his face to cool down amid the extremme hot weather. Temperatures in the capital city of Dhaka soared to a scorching 40.5 degrees Celsius on Monday. The photo was taken at Dhaka University. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today (3 May) issued again a country-wide heatwave alert message for the next 48 hours.

Meteorologist Md Omar Faruq said, "The prevailing heatwave over Khulna, Rangpur, Rajshahi divisions and the western parts of Dhaka division may continue for the next 48 hours commencing from 6:00pm today.

"Due to increased moisture incursion, the discomfort may increase," he added.

Yesterday, Dhaka residents met with some respite as rain showers were reported in some areas.

Last month, record-breaking temperatures resulted in the loss of lives due to heatstroke, public sufferings, and closure of schools.