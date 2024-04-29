Home security products to create a safe haven

A home is the most secure place one can think of. But to the cunning and sly, even the most seemingly safe place can be a mere playground, especially considering modern technology and know-how.

This is why having at least a few safety measures in place in residences or businesses has become a necessity nowadays. Here are a few products one could go for in 2024 to keep their houses safe when no one is holding the fort.

YALE Digital Door Lock YDM3109+ (4080mm)

The YALE Digital Door Lock offers a blend of security and convenience, making it a reliable choice for modern households or businesses. Its sleek design complements various door styles, enhancing both aesthetics and functionality.

Photo: Collected

One of its notable features is its keyless entry system, which provides convenience and eliminates the need to carry traditional keys. Instead, users can access their premises using PIN codes, or even smartphone connectivity, on the YDM3109+ (4080mm) model.

Security is paramount with the YALE Digital Door Lock. Advanced encryption technology ensures that access codes remain secure, protecting against unauthorised entry. Additionally, some models offer tamper alarms and auto-locking mechanisms for added peace of mind.

Installation is straightforward, typically requiring basic tools and minimal modifications to the door. The intuitive user interface makes programming access codes and managing settings hassle-free, catering to users of all technical abilities.

While the YALE Digital Door Lock offers significant benefits, it is essential to consider compatibility with existing door setups and the specific features required for your needs. Overall, with its combination of convenience, security, and user-friendly design, the YALE Digital Door Lock is a reliable choice for those seeking modern access control solutions.

Price: Tk85,000

Where to Buy: Daraz

Panasonic VL-SV74 Video Intercom

Panasonic has been an established brand for decades. The Panasonic VL-SV74 Video Intercom holds up to their brand name, being a reliable and feature-rich solution for enhancing security and communication in homes or businesses. Its sleek design and intuitive interface make it a seamless addition to any entryway.

Photo: Collected

One of its standout features is its high-resolution video display, providing clear visuals of visitors at the door. This ensures users can identify guests accurately, enhancing safety and peace of mind. Additionally, its wide-angle camera captures a broad view of the surroundings, minimising blind spots and increasing security.

The intercom functionality allows for effortless communication between the user and visitors, enabling two-way audio communication without the need to open the door. This feature is particularly useful for screening visitors or providing instructions without compromising security.

Installation is relatively straightforward, with options for both surface mounting and flush mounting, depending on the user's preference and existing infrastructure. The system is also expandable, allowing for integration with additional monitors or cameras to suit larger properties or more complex security needs.

The Panasonic VL-SV74 Video Intercom offers a reliable and user-friendly solution for enhancing security and communication at entry points. Its combination of high-quality video, two-way audio, and expandability makes it a valuable asset for any property seeking to upgrade its access control systems.

Price: Tk34,500

Where to Buy: Daraz

Abode Smart Security Kit

The Abode Smart Security Kit is a comprehensive and customisable home security solution that combines advanced features with a user-friendly design. Ideal for both homeowners and renters, it offers flexibility and scalability to meet various security needs.

Photo: Collected

Its standout feature is its seamless integration of security components, including motion sensors, door/window sensors, and a gateway hub with built-in cellular backup. This ensures reliable monitoring and alerts, even in the event of a power outage or Wi-Fi disruption.

The system's compatibility with smart home platforms like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant allows for convenient voice control and automation, enhancing user convenience and accessibility.

Installation of the kit is pretty simple, with easy-to-follow instructions and no requirement for professional assistance. The intuitive mobile app provides remote access to the system, enabling users to monitor their home, receive alerts, and control security settings from anywhere.

Abode offers flexible monitoring options, including self-monitoring and professional monitoring services, allowing users to choose the level of security that suits their needs and budget.

The Abode Smart Security Kit has a robust and versatile solution for protecting homes and providing peace of mind. Its combination of advanced features, seamless integration, and user-friendly design makes it a top choice for those seeking reliable and customisable home security systems.

Price: Tk33,500

Where to Buy: Ubuy

Xiaomi Smart Camera C400

To ensure security, it is essential for everyone to have a setup for recording both entry points and interior areas of their home.

Currently, there exist Wi-Fi jammers capable of significantly impairing camera functionality. Hence, it's crucial to have surveillance in place, to detect potential threats before they materialise. Relying solely on one indoor or outdoor camera may fail to capture the presence of a thief.

Photo: Collected

The Xiaomi C400 represents a newer iteration with several added functionalities, but its standout feature is its enhanced resolution at 4 megapixels, equivalent to 1440p, surpassing the 1080p resolution of the C200.

The C400 boasts the highest resolution among Xiaomi models. Essentially, the camera functions as a 360-degree model with a 106-degree horizontal field of view, along with some vertical rotation capability.

Operating without batteries, the camera utilises a USB-C cable instead of a micro USB. Additionally, it features a night vision mode, offering both colour and traditional colourless settings. Moreover, the camera is equipped with person-tracking capabilities. The camera's motors operate almost silently.

Price: Tk5,750

Where to Buy: Penguin BD

