8 ready rail stations in 3 districts fail to roll into action in five years

Eight stations in Cumilla, Feni, and Gopalganj are in a state of decay, with grills, doors, signaling systems, and other accessories being damaged, as Bangladesh Railway could not open them even five years after completion due to manpower crisis.

The stations were constructed under two projects, with one of them financed with foreign funds, IMED reports, according to the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) of the Ministry of Planning.

Four of the stations were constructed as part of the Japanese-funded double line track construction project between Laksam and Chinki Astana. The stations are Naoti at Cumilla's Laksam upazila, Sharshadi at Nangalkot upazila in the same district, and Kalidah and Mahuriganj in Feni.

The project, which involved the construction of 11 stations, was completed in December 2018.

The other four stations whose operations have not yet begun are Borashi in Tungipara, Chandradigholia, Chhota-Bahirbagh in Kashiani, and Chapta, all located in Gopalganj district.

These stations were constructed as part of the Kalukhali-Bhatiapara section rehabilitation and Kashiani-Gopalganj-Tungipara new railway construction project, with a total of 19 stations built under the project. The project was also completed in 2018.

The IMED report further said that three staff quarters were constructed at each of the five stations in Gobra, Borashi, Chandradigholia, Chhota Bahir Bagh, and Chapta under the project.

However, these quarters are still unused, with an overgrowth of weeds and damage to windows, doors, and other infrastructure of the buildings.

SM Salimullah Bahar, chief planning officer of Bangladesh Railway, said the manpower recruitment process for the stations has not been completed yet.

"The proposal to create the necessary posts is currently with the Ministry of Public Administration. Once this process is completed, we can proceed with appointing the required manpower and opening the stations," he said.

According to the IMED report, the implementation work of the double track construction between Laksam and Chinki Astana project began in June 2008. Initially scheduled for completion in five years, the project extended to over 10 years.

The initial expenditure was estimated at Tk501 crore, but this figure increased twice, resulting in a final cost of Tk1,809.47 crore.

On the other hand, the implementation of the second project commenced in October 2010 with a scheduled completion date of June 2013. However, the project was finalised in December 2018. Initially estimated at Tk1,101.32 crore, the project's final cost amounted to Tk2,035 crore.

The IMED report attributes the cost and duration escalation of the projects primarily to erroneous estimation and design flaws.