Why the world needs more copper — a lot more copper

Avoiding a climate catastrophe is often portrayed as a question of political will. Yet the push to reduce carbon emissions is also a daunting technical and societal challenge. Retooling power and transportation systems to run on renewable energy will require far more copper than the companies that produce it are currently committed to deliver.

The question is whether a traditionally cautious mining industry — grappling with increasingly rigorous regulations — will embrace the scale of investment needed to rewire the world. In an indication of how difficult it is to develop new copper projects, BHP Group Ltd. has proposed a $39 billion takeover of Anglo American Plc, part of a larger trend of mergers and acquisitions as metal producers look to buy rather than build production growth. Failure by the industry to deliver sufficient copper supplies could throw the transition to cleaner power sources off course.

Copper's role in the energy transition

Copper is the most conductive metal after silver. While it's expensive, using cheaper alternatives like aluminum means compromising on efficiency. You can find copper in products as varied as toasters, air conditioners and microchips. There are about 65 pounds (29 kilograms) of it in the average car and more than 400 pounds in the typical home. Millions of feet of copper wiring are needed to build the more complex grids that can handle electricity produced by decentralized renewable sources and balance out their intermittent supplies. Solar and wind farms, often spread out over large areas, require more copper per unit of power produced than do centralized coal- and gas-fired power stations. Electric vehicles use more than twice as much copper as gasoline-powered cars do, according to the Copper Alliance.

Achieving net-zero carbon emission targets would likely entail a doubling of annual copper demand by 2035 to 50 million metric tons, according to an industry-funded study by S&P Global. Even the more conservative forecasters see demand growing by a third over the next decade, as governments and businesses step up investments in decarbonization. It's far from certain that this much of the red metal will become available.

Why supplies could fall short