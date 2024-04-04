Businesses seek easy exit policy amid acute energy, dollar, interest rate crises

The National Board of Revenue and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) organised the 44th meeting of the Advisory Committee of the NBR on Thursday (4 April). Photo: Collected

Business leaders expressed fear that many industries might be closed down due to the ongoing gas and electricity shortage, rise in bank interest rates, and escalating costs due to the increase in the dollar rate.

In this situation, they have sought an easy exit policy to facilitate the closure of businesses.

Speaking at the 44th meeting of the Advisory Committee of the National Board of Revenue on Thursday (4 April), the business leaders expressed that current economic conditions are not conducive to investment.

"Amidst the dollar crisis and the ongoing gas, power crisis, businesses are on the brink of collapse. We urgently require an exit policy for traders to navigate the closure of industries," Mohammad Ali Khokon, president of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association said at the meeting.

He went on to say, "Ultimately, our efforts revolve around bringing dollars into the country. However, if we cannot do business due to the obstacles, where will the government obtain its dollars?"

Mohammad Hatem, executive president of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association emphasised the crisis in the export sector.

He said, "With the rising interest rates and the escalating dollar rates, banks are increasingly focusing on dollar transactions rather than supporting our businesses."

Mentioning that businesses are unable to obtain fair prices for their export products, he said, "We are forced to accept orders below the cost of production. This dire situation threatens the closure of numerous factories. For those of us facing potential closures, a secure exit policy is needed."

Besides, he criticised the NBR's tax policies, asserting that the current taxation system of the country is detrimental to investment and business.

Masadul Alam Masud, an entrepreneur in the steel sector, said, "The cost of production in our sector has surged by up to 40% due to the surge in dollar prices."

"The gas prices have incrementally risen over time. The latest hike was announced in March and has been effective since last month, February. If this trend persists, it will deter investment from flowing into the country," he added.

NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem presided over the meeting while Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali was present as chief guest.