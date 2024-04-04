Businesses seek easy exit policy amid acute energy, dollar, interest rate crises

Economy

TBS Report
04 April, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2024, 08:15 pm

Related News

Businesses seek easy exit policy amid acute energy, dollar, interest rate crises

TBS Report
04 April, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2024, 08:15 pm
The National Board of Revenue and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce &amp; Industries (FBCCI) organised the 44th meeting of the Advisory Committee of the NBR on Thursday (4 April). Photo: Collected
The National Board of Revenue and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) organised the 44th meeting of the Advisory Committee of the NBR on Thursday (4 April). Photo: Collected

Business leaders expressed fear that many industries might be closed down due to the ongoing gas and electricity shortage, rise in bank interest rates, and escalating costs due to the increase in the dollar rate.

In this situation, they have sought an easy exit policy to facilitate the closure of businesses.

Speaking at the 44th meeting of the Advisory Committee of the National Board of Revenue on Thursday (4 April), the business leaders expressed that current economic conditions are not conducive to investment.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Amidst the dollar crisis and the ongoing gas, power crisis, businesses are on the brink of collapse. We urgently require an exit policy for traders to navigate the closure of industries," Mohammad Ali Khokon, president of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association said at the meeting.

He went on to say, "Ultimately, our efforts revolve around bringing dollars into the country. However, if we cannot do business due to the obstacles, where will the government obtain its dollars?"

Mohammad Hatem, executive president of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association emphasised the crisis in the export sector.

He said, "With the rising interest rates and the escalating dollar rates, banks are increasingly focusing on dollar transactions rather than supporting our businesses."

Mentioning that businesses are unable to obtain fair prices for their export products, he said, "We are forced to accept orders below the cost of production. This dire situation threatens the closure of numerous factories. For those of us facing potential closures, a secure exit policy is needed."

Besides, he criticised the NBR's tax policies, asserting that the current taxation system of the country is detrimental to investment and business.

Masadul Alam Masud, an entrepreneur in the steel sector, said, "The cost of production in our sector has surged by up to 40% due to the surge in dollar prices."

"The gas prices have incrementally risen over time. The latest hike was announced in March and has been effective since last month, February. If this trend persists, it will deter investment from flowing into the country," he added.

NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem presided over the meeting while Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali was present as chief guest.

Top News

FBCCI / Bangladesh / Dollar crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Cambridge University Botanic Garden is home to 8,000 plant species representing every corner of the globe, including this Jade Vine. PHOTO: ADHIP ADITYA

A day out in the Cambridge University Botanic Garden

7h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

'Hello, can you speak English?': A dive into what happens when you respond to these suspicious calls

11h | Panorama
Aerial view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland on 26 March. Photo: REUTERS

Will bridge collapse hurt global supply chains?

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Manage your money: Personal finance tips for Gen Z

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Syria Consulate Attack: What Iran Can Do Now

Syria Consulate Attack: What Iran Can Do Now

3h | Videos
Cardiac stent prices hiked

Cardiac stent prices hiked

5h | Videos
Why are more banks not bad for Bangladesh?

Why are more banks not bad for Bangladesh?

1h | Videos
Delicious Chicken Afghani Biryani

Delicious Chicken Afghani Biryani

6h | Videos