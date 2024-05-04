The best 4 poutines in the city

Shah Poutine by Madchef. Photo: Courtesy

While poutine has long been a beloved staple in Canada and neighbouring regions, its introduction to our country is a relatively recent phenomenon, spanning back no more than a decade.

It was Madchef that popularised the dish with some of its experimental recipes. Later, many restaurants adapted the item into their menus, making it a trending item for the fries lovers.

Poutine is unofficially considered Québec's national snack. McDonald's catapulted poutine to fast-food fame when it added the dish to Quebec store menus in 1990 before expanding the offering to other Canadian locations.

The Business Standard tried a few poutines around the city and listed four of the best.

Madchef

The Shah Poutine by Madchef has changed the poutine scene in the city. The poutine is not even an original recipe by the house, rather a modified one by a customer.

Reportedly, one of Madchef's regular customers used to order poutine with a whole range of toppings including beef bacon, extra cheese, garlic mushrooms and an egg sunny side up served fresh.

This customised dish inspired Madchef and they didn't want anyone else missing out on it. Ever since Shah Poutine was introduced into the menu, it had become one of its most popular dishes. The poutine is served in a sizzler. The fries and all other toppings are soaked into the hot cheese sauce.

If you like fries and cheese, there is no way you would not like Shah Poutine. The runny yolk from the sunny side egg makes the sauce even more delectable. The addition of finely chopped capsicums imparts a refreshing crunch into it.

Apart from Shah Poutin, the restaurant offers three other choices of poutines including Roast Chicken, Gyro Chicken Over Cajun Fries, Crispy Chicken and Bacon.

Price: Tk361

Courtyard by Park Heights

Established in 2020, The Courtyard by Park Heights is a chic, artsy dining space with a glass-covered patio and a rock garden, serving both local and international menu. The beef bolognese poutine offered by Courtyard by Park Heights is possibly one of the best crossovers between beef gravy and fries.

The poutine, served in a bowl, comes in a very fulfilling portion. You can easily order it as a main course item. Their poutine is comparable to a lasagna, due to its discernable layers. The bottom layer consists of their house special handcut fries, over that, a hearty blanket of beef bolognese sauce and a generous spread of mozzarella cheese to top it all off.

The poutine is a celebration of savoury flavours. The goodness of thick cut fries, the umami notes of ground beef, hint of sweetness and acidity from tomatoes and the chewy bites of mozzarella makes the poutine one of the best in the city. For patrons who prefer poultry over beef, the restaurant offers Chicken Tandoori Poutine, a delectable alternative.

Price: Tk575

Pinewood Cafe & Kitchen

For around a decade, Pinewood has been a promising name for its menu that offers a wide range of items. The restaurant now has three branches, two in Dhanmondi and one in Banani. Poutine is one of their relatively new additions.

Like the beef bolognese poutine from Courtyard by Park Heights, the poutine by Pinewood stands more on the gourmet end than appetiser. The taste is also very similar to the Courtyard one. The main difference is the size and texture of the fries. The restaurant uses frozen fries instead of handcut fries.

The beef gravy offers a harmonious blend of savoury, aromatic, and slightly tangy flavours that go hand in hand with crispy fries. The abundance of mozzarella gives the dish additional texture.

Price: Tk499

Coffeelicious Coffee

The poutine served by Coffeelicious Coffee diverges significantly from the ideal image of poutine. With a heavy reliance on mozzarella cheese, accompanied by frozen fries and a mayo-based sauce and ketchup, the flavour profile veers closer to that of a meat box or munch box commonly enjoyed elsewhere.

While taste-wise, it is good, the poutine's portion size leaves much to be desired. The quantity of chicken, likely consisting of shredded grilled pieces, is relatively scant, considering the price point. Nonetheless, despite its shortcomings in portion size, the dish's flavour manages to hold its own.

Price: Tk360