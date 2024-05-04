Environmental journalism is increasingly dangerous profession, UN chief says

World+Biz

Reuters
04 May, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 04 May, 2024, 09:16 am

Related News

Environmental journalism is increasingly dangerous profession, UN chief says

A report by UNESCO, the United Nations' scientific and cultural organisation, released the day before showed an increase in violence against environmental reporters around the world by both state and private actors

Reuters
04 May, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 04 May, 2024, 09:16 am
A journalist wears mask near a forest fire in Samoeng District, Thailand April 4, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun/File Photo
A journalist wears mask near a forest fire in Samoeng District, Thailand April 4, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun/File Photo

Journalists covering environmental issues have become increasingly targeted with violence as the world faces an unprecedented environmental emergency, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday.

A report by UNESCO, the United Nations' scientific and cultural organisation, released the day before showed an increase in violence against environmental reporters around the world by both state and private actors.

"Press freedom is under siege, and environmental journalism is an increasingly dangerous profession," Guterres said by video message at a World Press Freedom Day event in Santiago, Chile.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Guterres said dozens of journalists have died in recent years covering topics such as illegal mining, logging and poaching.

Of the 44 journalists who were murdered in 15 countries while reporting on environmental issues from 2009 to 2023, only five cases resulted in convictions, according to the UNESCO report. 

Meanwhile, more than 70% of the 905 journalists the agency surveyed in 129 countries said they had been attacked, threatened or pressured, and that the violence against them had worsened.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric said that in Latin America, the situation was "particularly pressing," with two converging issues: "the protection of environmental defenders and the right to exercise freedom of expression."

Boric, citing other figures for the deaths of both environmental activists and journalists in Latin America, said the "chilling figures should call for action," while UNESCO head Audrey Azulay highlighted the case of journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, who were killed in the Brazilian Amazon in 2022.

Both Guterres and Boric also condemned the deaths of journalists killed in Gaza as Israel's attacks on the Palestinian territory continue.

climate change / environment / journalism

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A few months after Rafi’s death, Borsha Islam launched ‘Trek with Rafi’, a new group to make her own career in adventure tourism. Photo: Masum Billah

Trekking past tragedy: In the bleeding embrace for eternity, he whispered her name

2h | Panorama
A farmer takes a break from harvesting to drink water amid the ongoing scorcher across the country. With temperatures soaring, many farmers are opting to work at night to avoid the intense sun. Those working during the day are staying hydrated with plenty of water, lemonade, and saline to endure the heat. The photo was taken recently from a paddy field in Bhaluka, Mymensingh. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Unbearable heat, venomous snakes: The long April for farmers

1d | Agriculture
Signs are displayed in front of Deering Meadow, where an encampment of students are protesting in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Northwestern University campus in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Nate Swanson

In the shadow of injustice, legacy of student protest is reborn 

1d | Features
Using fine cotton yarn, the weavers bring out various artistic motifs inspired by nature on the jomin or the body of the tant shari. Photo: TBS

Five ways to incorporate tant into your lifestyle

23h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

There is boundless excitement in the search for a giant creature in a lake in Scotland

There is boundless excitement in the search for a giant creature in a lake in Scotland

2h | Videos
In Bogura, talpakha worth Tk 7 crore are sold in one season

In Bogura, talpakha worth Tk 7 crore are sold in one season

16h | Videos
That is why Biden is not talking about student protests

That is why Biden is not talking about student protests

15h | Videos
These five countries have the capability to attack any country

These five countries have the capability to attack any country

1d | Videos