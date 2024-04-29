China crash involving Huawei-backed Aito electric vehicle kills three

Wheels

Reuters
29 April, 2024, 10:50 am
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 10:56 am

Related News

China crash involving Huawei-backed Aito electric vehicle kills three

Reuters
29 April, 2024, 10:50 am
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 10:56 am
China crash involving Huawei-backed Aito electric vehicle kills three

Three people, including a two-year old boy, died after a Huawei-backed Aito M7 SUV burst into flames following a crash with a truck on a highway in the Chinese city of Yuncheng in the northern province of Shanxi, state media said.

Aito Automobile, a Huawei-backed new energy vehicle brand, is investigating the accident along with traffic police, the company said on its WeChat and Weibo public social media accounts on Sunday.

Aito said data from the vehicle showed it was operating at a speed of 115 kph (71 mph) at the time of Friday's accident, adding that the airbag opened normally and readings from the battery pack were normal.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The company said it was co-operating with traffic police to provide all necessary data to reconstruct the cause of the accident, and support the families involved.

Video on social media showed bystanders trying to break the window and door of the SUV as it was lodged under the truck with the front of the vehicle engulfed in flames.

The Aito M7, made by Huawei in partnership with Seres Group (601127.SS), opens new tab, was launched in 2022, with Huawei providing technology for the vehicle and help with marketing.

Features / Top News

Electric Vehicle / Accident / Huawei

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

China crash involving Huawei-backed Aito electric vehicle kills three

China crash involving Huawei-backed Aito electric vehicle kills three

37m | Wheels
Despite a slowdown in consumer business after the US sanctions, Huawei’s profits steadily grew thanks to its diversified businesses. Photo: Jebun Nesa Alo

How Huawei diversified business to defy the effects of US sanctions

2h | Panorama
If you&#039;re in the market for scooters, you&#039;ll easily find a plethora of Chinese and Indian brands offering a range of entry-level scooters at various price ranges. Photo: Collected

Top 3 scooters to cruise through Dhaka traffic

18h | Wheels
Courtesy of this unique act of kindness spreading across the capital, many are finding it a little easier to cope with the ongoing heatwave. Photo: Miraz Hossain

When drinking water becomes a form of charity

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ocado robots are taking over warehouse work

Ocado robots are taking over warehouse work

27m | Videos
How the tea break was introduced in Test cricket

How the tea break was introduced in Test cricket

12h | Videos
Issues that will affect the US presidential election

Issues that will affect the US presidential election

15h | Videos
Trump announced the abolition of civil service protection if elected

Trump announced the abolition of civil service protection if elected

16h | Videos