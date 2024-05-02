80 Saudi companies keen to invest in Bangladesh: Salman F Rahman

The authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have published a list of 80 Saudi companies that are keen to invest in various sectors of Bangladesh, said Salman F Rahman, advised to the prime minister on private industry and investment.

Salman, who is currently visiting Saudi Arabia, attended meetings with the Saudi ministers and various important persons in the country and discussed potential investment opportunities in Bangladesh.

After attending the special meeting of the World Economic Forum in Riyadh, Salman held these meetings with Saudi officials, according to a press release on Thursday (2 May).

He also met with the Chief of Staff and Secretary General of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Public Investment Fund, Saad Alkroud.

"PIF secretary general praised the economic development of Bangladesh and gave this information in a meeting: 80 Saudi companies have expressed interest in investing in Bangladesh," Salman said.

He said Saudi Arabia is interested in energy cooperation with Bangladesh. Saudi Arabia's Assistant Minister of Energy, Mohammed Al Ibrahim, said that the Saudi government is actively considering the proposal to buy crude oil on a deferred payment basis from Bangladesh. At this time, they discussed various issues of partnership between the two countries.

A feasibility study of the urea fertiliser factory has been done on the joint initiative of Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia. Now the technical issues are being worked on, and the relevant authorities in Saudi Arabia will meet with the technical team in Bangladesh. In the meeting, JV DPT Fertiliser Factory was also discussed and informed of the notification.

Saad Alkroud expressed satisfaction with the investment of Saudi company Red Sea Gateway Terminal in Patenga port.