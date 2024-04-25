Special prayers at Baitul Mukarram Mosque in the hopes of rainfall

Heatwave has made life unbearable for people all over the country. As a last resort, people offered special prayers at Baitul Mukarram Mosque in the capital asking of rain today (25 April).

People stand behind the Imam to pray for rain at Baitul Mukarram Mosque in the capital on 25 April 2024. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

At the end of the namaz, a prayer is offered asking for the mercy of Almighty Allah asking for rain as respite from the heat. Based on the data of the Meteorological Department, relief from the ongoing heatwave across the country is not coming soon. This heatwave will continue.

The Department of Meteorology issued another heatwave alert today saying the heatwave might continue till 27 April.

