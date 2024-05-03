Debutant Tanzid helps Tigers win 1st T20I comfortably against Zimbabwe

TBS Report
03 May, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2024, 10:36 pm

Chasing 125 for victory, rain interrupted on a couple of occasions but opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim on his T20I debut, played a solid hand of 67 from 47 balls to guide the Tigers home.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh registered a comfortable eight-wicket victory in the first of five T20Is against Zimbabwe at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Friday.

Chasing 125 for victory, rain interrupted on a couple of occasions but opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim on his T20I debut, played a solid hand of 67 from 47 balls to guide the Tigers home.

The innings started off slow but picked up steam as Tanzid hit eight boundaries and two sixes to get things going.

He was at first aided by captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, who scored 21 from 24 balls before Towhid Hridoy came on and finished things off.

Hridoy scored 33 from 18 balls in an innings that had five boundaries and one six, as the two U19 World Cup winners forged a 69-run partnership from just 36 balls.

With Bangladesh looking to find their best XI ahead of the T20 World Cup next month, these performances will go a long way in shaping the team and squad that makes the cut.

Litton Das will be one of the few players that feel the heat as his torrid time with the bat continued.

He was dismissed by a peach of a delivery by Blessing Muzarabani, who got the ball to nip back off a full length and that found the gap between the right-handed batter's bat and pad and hit his stumps as he was gone for just one run from three balls.

 

Saifuddin shines in return

Mohammad Saifuddin last played an international match in October 2022, a T20I against Pakistan at Christchurch in a tri-nation series involving hosts New Zealand.

It was a series just ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia and since then, form and fitness have kept him away from the national team.

But on his return against Zimbabwe in the 1st T20I at Chattogram, he made the most of his opportunity.

The pace bowling allrounder took 3-15 in his four overs to help keep Zimbabwe to 124 all out in their 20 overs.

He was aided by the pace spearhead Taskin Ahmed who chipped in with 3-15 in his four overs and off-spinner Mahedi Hasan also took 2-16 in his four.

But all was not rosy for the Tigers in hot and humid conditions as left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam (0-37 in four overs) and leg-spinner Rishad Hossain (0-37 in four overs) went for runs.

The early damage was done by Mahedi, who took the wicket of the experienced Craig Ervine in the second over with a peach of a delivery that rattled the stumps as the Zimbabwe opener went without scoring.

But then in came Saifuddin and he struck with a ball that wasn't his best - one going down the leg side - but the batter Joylord Gumbie managed to find the fielder at short fine leg, Taskin Ahmed.

Zimbabwe suffered a collapse then as they went from 1-36 to 7-41 as Mahedi and Taskin did the bulk of the damage against some pretty ordinary batting. 

Saifuddin took his second wicket here, Zimbabwe's seventh, that of Juke Jongwe with a short ball towards the stumps which the batter miscued and pulled to Towhid Hridoy at mid-on. 

But then there was the Zimbabwe fightback as their 8th wicket produced a vital partnership of 75 from 65 balls between Wellington Masakadza and Clive Madande bringing the visitors back. 

Despite that, it looked like a total that was well below par on a good batting surface with a lightning-quick Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium outfield.

Saifuddin's overall bowling was impressive though as he maintained good lines and lengths and varied his pace to make the most from a pitch that had a tinge of green in it. 

Known to be a death overs specialist, he came on to bowl the final over of the innings and took the wicket of Blessing Muzarabani by shattering his stumps.

He could have had another wicket off his final delivery but replays showed he had overstepped by millimetres.

With the T20 World Cup looming, Saifuddin's performances will not go unnoticed by the selectors and could earn him a selection into the World Cup squad as the Tigers look to add more balance and depth to their squad with a pace bowling all-rounder. 

