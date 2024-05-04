Kolkata Knight Riders increase chances of IPL playoffs with win over Mumbai Indians

Sports

Hindustan Times
04 May, 2024, 12:25 am
Last modified: 04 May, 2024, 12:34 am

Related News

Kolkata Knight Riders increase chances of IPL playoffs with win over Mumbai Indians

A fine 70 by Venkatesh Iyer helped KKR recover from a horror start to register their seventh win this season

Hindustan Times
04 May, 2024, 12:25 am
Last modified: 04 May, 2024, 12:34 am
Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

The batters have become used to the easy life this IPL, with featherbeds on offer at most venues. Friday's IPL game between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium, however, was different. The curator dished out a slower surface which fully tested both teams.

The KKR batting unit has been in terrific form this season but they struggled to get going after being put into bat and were skittled out for 169. In reply, MI didn't fare any better. After collapsing to 71/6 in 11.2 overs, they were bowled out for 145 to lose by 24 runs. The only resistance came from Suryakumar Yadav who hit 56. This was KKR's first win against MI at the Wankhede since 2012.

The defeat all but ended MI's hopes of making the play-offs. On six points, the maximum they can now go up to is 12 points.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

IYER-PANDEY RESCUE ACT

Used to rollicking starts from their opening pair so far, KKR's middle order needed to stand tall in this game thanks and they managed to do that thanks largely to the sixth wicket pair of Venkatesh Iyer and Manish Pandey.

The move to bring in Pandey as an Impact Sub proved to be key. The veteran batter in the company of Venktesh stemmed the rut. They rebuilt the innings with a partnership of 83 runs off 62 balls.

Pandey was eventually out after scoring 42 runs (31 balls) in the 17th over but Iyer continued right till the end.

It was an ideal platform for Andre Russell to come in and do his power-hitting on the small ground. The West Indian started with a first-ball six but a terrible mix-up between Russel and Iyer resulted in Russell's run out and put paid to KKR's hopes of a late surge.

CHALLENGING PITCH

Most of the matches at Kolkata's Eden Gardens as well as the Mumbai ground, have been high-scoring. The Wankhede track, however, demanded a different approach. It needed one to get their eye in and be selective with their shots.

But both sets of batters failed to adapt. For the KKR players, it seemed to be a case of misreading the surface as they seemed to get caught going early for the strokes.

Given the new ball, MI's Nuwan Thusara got his outswing going and exploited the KKR top order's reckless play.

Bowling with a slinging action like his bowling coach, Lastih Malinga, the Sri Lankan bowled an incisive opening burst to provide MI a dream start after winning the toss.

With his fourth ball of the innings, the pacer dismissed the dangerous opening batter Phil Salt for five runs and followed it up with a double strike in his second over to reduce KKR to 28/3 after three overs. KKR's local player, Angkrish Raghuvanshi was foxed by Thusara after hitting two sixes before he got rid of captain Shreyas Iyer on the last ball of the third over for six runs.

Salt, who has formed a devastating opening combination with Sunil Narine, chanced his arm on seeing a short of length delivery, but was done in by the late movement and ended up with a leading edge that was caught by Tilak Varma running back from point.

The Sri Lankan international got two more wickets in his second over. He had Raghuvanshi caught at cover after deceiving him with a widish delivery that held up a little. With another late away-swinging delivery, he sent Shreyas back too.

Continuing his brilliant form, Jasprit Bumrah was again at his best. The MI talisman bowled superbly in the slog overs to never allow KKR to break free. Bowling the 18th and 20th overs, he picked up three wickets for four runs to scuttle KKR's hopes of a late push, restricting them to a total of 169.

The talking point at the start of the game was Rohit Sharma's name instead of the playing XI, being listed in the sub's list. He came in as an Impact Sub but couldn't make a difference as the game stayed the course of Mumbai's dreadful season.

Cricket

Indian Premier League / Kolkata Knight Riders / Mumbai Indians

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A farmer takes a break from harvesting to drink water amid the ongoing scorcher across the country. With temperatures soaring, many farmers are opting to work at night to avoid the intense sun. Those working during the day are staying hydrated with plenty of water, lemonade, and saline to endure the heat. The photo was taken recently from a paddy field in Bhaluka, Mymensingh. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Unbearable heat, venomous snakes: The long April for farmers

15h | Agriculture
Signs are displayed in front of Deering Meadow, where an encampment of students are protesting in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Northwestern University campus in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Nate Swanson

In the shadow of injustice, legacy of student protest is reborn 

1d | Features
Using fine cotton yarn, the weavers bring out various artistic motifs inspired by nature on the jomin or the body of the tant shari. Photo: TBS

Five ways to incorporate tant into your lifestyle

13h | Mode
Deforestation and land erosion have resulted in reduced flow of the Sangu River, which is making lives even harder for people living in the river basin. PHOTO: SYED ZAKIR HOSSAIN

Vanishing forests, receding waters and impending disaster in the Sangu river basin

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

In Bogura, talpakha worth Tk 7 crore are sold in one season

In Bogura, talpakha worth Tk 7 crore are sold in one season

6h | Videos
That is why Biden is not talking about student protests

That is why Biden is not talking about student protests

5h | Videos
These five countries have the capability to attack any country

These five countries have the capability to attack any country

1d | Videos
Gerard Pique’s Kings League discussed in all fun ways.

Gerard Pique’s Kings League discussed in all fun ways.

2h | Videos