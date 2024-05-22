A glance at the most important news of the day

Daily Brief

TBS Report
22 May, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2024, 05:00 pm

Related News

A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
22 May, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2024, 05:00 pm
TBS Illustration
TBS Illustration

Among a number of incidents taking place on Wednesday (22 May), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Jhenaidah-4 MP murdered in India, dismembered body recovered 8 days after he went missing: Kolkata police

Kolkata police have recovered the dismembered body of Anwarul Azim Anar, a member of the parliament (MP) for the Jhenaidah-4 constituency, eight days after he went missing in India. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

PM's likely visit to Paris: France hopes for significant progress on aircraft, satellite purchases from Airbus

Bangladesh and France are likely to see significant progress regarding purchase of ten A350 from Airbus, having Dhaka's own sovereign earth-observation satellite and endorsing an adaptation pact aimed at supporting Bangladesh in adapting to the effects of climate change during the forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to France.

Gas supply to remain off for 10hrs in parts of city tomorrow

Gas supply will remain suspended for 10 hours from 10am to 8pm in different areas in the city tomorrow (23 May) for relocation and re-installation of gas pipelines under Dhaka Elevated Expressway Route Alignment project.

Desco's prepaid metre recharge service to be halted for 5 hours tomorrow

The prepaid recharge service of Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited (Desco) is to remain suspended from 7pm tomorrow (22 May) to 12am today.

Norway, Ireland and Spain to recognise Palestinian state

Norway, Ireland and Spain recognized a Palestinian state on Wednesday(May 22) in a historic move that drew condemnation from Israel and jubilation from the Palestinians. Israel ordered back its ambassadors from Norway and Ireland.

Top News

Daily brief

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

4 skills the next-gen data scientists need

6h | Pursuit
A light but strong framework is required for making a palki, which Mahidul buys from steel shops, and then adds wood and other materials for decoration. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Return of the palki: Bearing the weight of nostalgia

6h | Panorama
Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

1d | Features
From April to June, Jarul flowers are seen in places like roadsides, grown naturally. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Jarul: Petals that touch our souls

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Local people expressed about the death of MP Anar

Local people expressed about the death of MP Anar

19m | Videos
NBR plan for mandatory return submission likely to impact wedding, medical sector

NBR plan for mandatory return submission likely to impact wedding, medical sector

44m | Videos
Bangladesh lags behind USA in game-reading capability

Bangladesh lags behind USA in game-reading capability

1h | Videos
Jhenaidah-4 MP murdered in India, dismembered body recovered 8 days after he went missing: Kolkata police

Jhenaidah-4 MP murdered in India, dismembered body recovered 8 days after he went missing: Kolkata police

1h | Videos