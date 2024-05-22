A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Wednesday (22 May), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Jhenaidah-4 MP murdered in India, dismembered body recovered 8 days after he went missing: Kolkata police

Kolkata police have recovered the dismembered body of Anwarul Azim Anar, a member of the parliament (MP) for the Jhenaidah-4 constituency, eight days after he went missing in India.

PM's likely visit to Paris: France hopes for significant progress on aircraft, satellite purchases from Airbus

Bangladesh and France are likely to see significant progress regarding purchase of ten A350 from Airbus, having Dhaka's own sovereign earth-observation satellite and endorsing an adaptation pact aimed at supporting Bangladesh in adapting to the effects of climate change during the forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to France.

Gas supply to remain off for 10hrs in parts of city tomorrow

Gas supply will remain suspended for 10 hours from 10am to 8pm in different areas in the city tomorrow (23 May) for relocation and re-installation of gas pipelines under Dhaka Elevated Expressway Route Alignment project.

Desco's prepaid metre recharge service to be halted for 5 hours tomorrow

The prepaid recharge service of Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited (Desco) is to remain suspended from 7pm tomorrow (22 May) to 12am today.

Norway, Ireland and Spain to recognise Palestinian state

Norway, Ireland and Spain recognized a Palestinian state on Wednesday(May 22) in a historic move that drew condemnation from Israel and jubilation from the Palestinians. Israel ordered back its ambassadors from Norway and Ireland.